Man to walk gallows for rape, murder of cousin

A Tribunal in Dhaka on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing a college girl after rape in 2018.







The death row convict Md Tariqul Islam Raihan is the cousin of the victim.





Judge Begum Shamsunnahar of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in presence of convict Raihan.





After the judgment, the Tribunal sent him to jail with a conviction warrant, said Special Prosecutor Ali Ashghor Shawpan.







The case statement is that the victim, a first-year student of Dhaka's Pallabi Shahid Zia Degree College, was raped by Raihan on the night of February 24 in 2018.





Later, Raihan strangulated her to death and dumped the body at Dhaka's Airport Railway Station.





Following the incident, victim's maternal uncle Nurul Islam filed a case with Dhaka Railway Police Station.





Police then recovered the body and arrested Raihan.





Police submitted charge sheet against the accused on August 30 in 2018.