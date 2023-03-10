Video
Malaysia ex-premier Muhyiddin arrested by anti-graft body

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

PUTRAJAYA, Mar 9: Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was arrested Thursday after anti-graft authorities questioned him for alleged  misuse of public funds meant to fight Covid-19.

Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, at the height of Malaysia's battle against the coronavirus, is expected to be slapped with multiple charges in court on Friday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement.

He now leads an opposition coalition against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's government after failing to muster enough support to return to power following general elections in November last year.    �AFP



