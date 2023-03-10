Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Take forward govt schemes for women empowerment: Matia

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Take forward govt schemes for women empowerment: Matia

Take forward govt schemes for women empowerment: Matia

Deputy Leader of the House in the National Parliament Matia Chowdhury on Thursday urged everyone to take forward the government initiatives in women empowerment.

"Women have contributed significantly during the country's calamities. It was not easy for girls to emerge and advance in our country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured women's rights and created opportunities for women in important positions in society and the state," she said while addressing a discussion meeting jointly organized by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and social purpose organisation Friendship at DRU auditorium marking the International Women's Day 2023.

In the discussion titled 'Digital Journalism in Bangladesh: The challenges and possibilities for women,' women leaders in various fields have taken part. Four women from Friendship's working areas were awarded as Women of Valour for their outstanding contributions to their communities.

Morsalin Nomani, President of DRU, presided over the meeting while Friendship founder Runa Khan, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin and Founding Director of Bangladesh Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BWCCI) Nazma Jamaluddin also spoke among others.

 DRU Women Affairs Secretary Mariam Moni Senjuti anchored the meeting while General Secretary Mynul Hasan Sohel delivered the inaugural speech.

The celebrations began with a rally to celebrate women, before proceeding to the discussion session followed by the distribution of awards.

 The event ended with a cake cutting ceremony and a cultural programme organised by Friendship's Inclusive Citizenship sector and performed by members of the Char Theatre.

In her speech, Friendship's Runa Khan said, "Char girls, who previously would stay at home and were only tied to household work, are now taking the lead.

Char girls are now going to universities and contributing to the welfare of society. Gender equality is an important issue.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of women journalists as well as journalists to talk about and highlight women's rights."

She called upon journalists to highlight the situation of women in remote areas before the nation.

The Women of Valour awards, introduced in 2022, are given to outstanding female performers for remarkable contributions to marginalised people living in hard-to-reach and climate-impacted areas, in four categories representing each of Friendship's commitments to stakeholders: Saving Lives, Poverty Alleviation etc.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Take forward govt schemes for women empowerment: Matia
Hasan made Prez, Farhad Gen Secy
BCL arranges ‘Her Creation’ idea contest for women
DU Faculty of Arts exam  hall named after Leela Nag
7 new dengue cases reported
MBBS entry test today, 12 to fight against each seat
BCL lending support to victims of blast at Siddique Bazar
Woman killed in Ctg train accident


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft