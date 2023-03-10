Take forward govt schemes for women empowerment: Matia

Deputy Leader of the House in the National Parliament Matia Chowdhury on Thursday urged everyone to take forward the government initiatives in women empowerment.





"Women have contributed significantly during the country's calamities. It was not easy for girls to emerge and advance in our country.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured women's rights and created opportunities for women in important positions in society and the state," she said while addressing a discussion meeting jointly organized by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and social purpose organisation Friendship at DRU auditorium marking the International Women's Day 2023.







In the discussion titled 'Digital Journalism in Bangladesh: The challenges and possibilities for women,' women leaders in various fields have taken part. Four women from Friendship's working areas were awarded as Women of Valour for their outstanding contributions to their communities.





Morsalin Nomani, President of DRU, presided over the meeting while Friendship founder Runa Khan, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin and Founding Director of Bangladesh Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BWCCI) Nazma Jamaluddin also spoke among others.





DRU Women Affairs Secretary Mariam Moni Senjuti anchored the meeting while General Secretary Mynul Hasan Sohel delivered the inaugural speech.





The celebrations began with a rally to celebrate women, before proceeding to the discussion session followed by the distribution of awards.





The event ended with a cake cutting ceremony and a cultural programme organised by Friendship's Inclusive Citizenship sector and performed by members of the Char Theatre.







In her speech, Friendship's Runa Khan said, "Char girls, who previously would stay at home and were only tied to household work, are now taking the lead.







Char girls are now going to universities and contributing to the welfare of society. Gender equality is an important issue.







Therefore, it is the responsibility of women journalists as well as journalists to talk about and highlight women's rights."







She called upon journalists to highlight the situation of women in remote areas before the nation.







The Women of Valour awards, introduced in 2022, are given to outstanding female performers for remarkable contributions to marginalised people living in hard-to-reach and climate-impacted areas, in four categories representing each of Friendship's commitments to stakeholders: Saving Lives, Poverty Alleviation etc.