Hasan made Prez, Farhad Gen Secy

Bangladesh Government's Joint Secretary (JS) Mohammad Hasan Arif and JS Sharif Mohammad Farhad have been elected President and General Secretary of the newly formed 'Japan Development Scholarship (JDS) Alumni Association'.





At an annual get together and general meeting of the JDS Alumni Association held on Wednesday at a city hotel, the new committee was formed unanimously for next two years, according to a press release of the association signed by Deputy Press Secretary to the President Muhammad Shiplu Jaman.





It said that more than 150 Bangladeshi officials of the civil service and banks, who have completed their post graduate and Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) degree in Japan with its government's scholarship, have attended the meeting.





Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminor and Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office Ichiguchi Tomohide attended the meeting.