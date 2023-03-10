BCL arranges ‘Her Creation’ idea contest for women

With the aim to precipitate women's engagement in different sectors in the country, Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, came up with an idea contest titled 'Her Creation' marking the International Women's Day.





A circular signed by BCL central President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan on Wednesday said, "Through the contest, women can share their plan to build the Smart Bangladesh which is favorable for them in leading in different sectors such as social initiative, public policy, technology, business, climate change and fourth industrial revolution."





Any Bangladeshi woman under 30 years can participate in the contest individually or in team, the circular further said.





The contest will be held in four segments including Social Enterprise/ Social Business/ Business Idea, Public/ Economic Policy for 4IR, ICT for Smart Lifestyle and Development and Smart Climate Solution and Agriculture.