DU Faculty of Arts exam  hall named after Leela Nag

The examination hall situated at the 5th floor of the Faculty of Arts of Dhaka University (DU) has been named after Leela Nag, the first female student at this university.





DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the nameplate of 'Leela Nag Exam Hall' as the Chief Guest at a function on Thursday.





Presided over by Prof Abdul Bashir, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, English Department Chairperson Prof Zerin Alam delivered speech at the function.