Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

7 new dengue cases reported

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Seven more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

All the seven new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-one dengue patients, including 17 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 776 dengue cases, 736 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Take forward govt schemes for women empowerment: Matia
Hasan made Prez, Farhad Gen Secy
BCL arranges ‘Her Creation’ idea contest for women
DU Faculty of Arts exam  hall named after Leela Nag
7 new dengue cases reported
MBBS entry test today, 12 to fight against each seat
BCL lending support to victims of blast at Siddique Bazar
Woman killed in Ctg train accident


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft