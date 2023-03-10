7 new dengue cases reported

Seven more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning.





All the seven new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Thirty-one dengue patients, including 17 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.





So far, the DGHS has recorded 776 dengue cases, 736 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.





The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. �UNB