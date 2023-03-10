MBBS entry test today, 12 to fight against each seat

The admission test for medical colleges under 2022-23 academic sessions will be held today.





"A total of 139,217 applicants will compete for 11,122 seats in the medical college admission test this year while 12 students to fight against each seat,"







said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek on Thursday at a press conference.





There are 4,350 seats in the public medical colleges and 6,772 in the private medical colleges, according to the health ministry, he added.





The test will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am simultaneously at 19 centres of 57 venues across the country, including the capital city Dhaka.





He said a group of specialist physicians and teachers prepared the question papers maintaining the highest confidentiality.





All the candidates must enter the examination centres by 9:30am.





Bringing mobile phones, calculators, watches and any electronic device has been highly prohibited to the centres while students will be allowed to carry pens along with admit cards during the admission test. �BSS