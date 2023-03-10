Video
Home Editorial

Ensure regular cleaning of dustbins

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Dear Sir

Dhaka is the dream city of our country.

Every day a large number of population rushes to the city with a view to availing more civic facilities.

A large quantity of garbage, as a result, is generated by this large number of people.

And all these are piled up on the open streets.

Every time when I use the Pragati Sharoni, there are two dustbins from Merul Badda to Uttar Badda that occupy half the road and also the footpath.

It is common not only in this single route but also in the whole city. It is a big problem for all the people who use this road.

There are also a huge number of students who use this road that has become a serious health issue.

It is also responsible for everyday long traffic congestion.

Both the city corporations and the government seem to have no headache regarding this serious issue.

We seek for the due attention of the appropriate authority to solve this problem as quickly as possible.

Md Mehedi Hasan

East West University


