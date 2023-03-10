Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

City turns ticking time bomb on our apathy

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Yet another incident of horrific explosion just on the heel of a blast in capital�s Science Laboratory on last Sunday once more exposed the vulnerable state of building safety measures. The latest blast in Siddique Bazar also revealed the magnitude of negligence, mismanagement, indifference and lack of accountability to have overwhelmed our building and apartment owners. 

According to the report published in this daily, the blast took place around 4.45pm at Queen Sanitary Market in Siddique Bazar, mostly housing sanitary hardware stores alongside some private offices claimed 20 lives and left 50 injured. We fear the death toll may rise further. The blast is reported to have occurred on the ground floor and damaged some other floors upstairs without causing any fire.

However, this blast once again brought to fore the fact that far too many buildings in Old Dhaka is prone to fire disasters, and we have learnt little from previous disasters. And this is an eye-opener of our brazen failure in bringing about a drastic change in relocating chemical depots and warehouses which should have started against the backdrop of Churihatta blast that claimed 71 lives 2019.

As the investigators are yet to determine the cause of the explosions, we do not wish to prejudge on them in advance. However, given the frequency of such cases and the damage they have caused � especially in terms of lost lives � can they really be called coincidences?

Unquestionably, illegally established mills and chemical factories, mushroomed in Old Dhaka day by day hardly follow compliance rules. Irresponsible owners of these establishments filled with combustible elements, set up in narrow alleys of overcrowded Old Dhaka often pull illegal gas and power connections from source using faulty and poor quality cables posing a serious threat to safety issues. No doubt, the nexus of greedy officials is no less responsible in this regard.

Authorities concerned cannot skirt this issue any longer. They need to beef up inspections and ensure safety mechanisms are all put in place. Recent fire incidents need to be properly investigated and the culprits need to be brought to justice, and the authorities need to ensure there is no corruption in the process.

The latest fire should once again serve as a wake-up call for authorities. This must compel a relentless campaign for safety of people and property. Fire causes significant loss of life and property every year in our country. Strengthening fire services can save lives and property, hence it is high time technical, financial, managerial and institutional capacities in municipalities are enhanced.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure regular cleaning of dustbins
City turns ticking time bomb on our apathy
Focus more on scientific practices
Two more Indian canals to gulp down water from Teesta
Social media’s effects on youth
A missing legacy of an iconic speech
Poor state of healthcare sector
Now tragedy overruns an oxygen plant


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft