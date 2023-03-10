City turns ticking time bomb on our apathy



Yet another incident of horrific explosion just on the heel of a blast in capital�s Science Laboratory on last Sunday once more exposed the vulnerable state of building safety measures. The latest blast in Siddique Bazar also revealed the magnitude of negligence, mismanagement, indifference and lack of accountability to have overwhelmed our building and apartment owners.



According to the report published in this daily, the blast took place around 4.45pm at Queen Sanitary Market in Siddique Bazar, mostly housing sanitary hardware stores alongside some private offices claimed 20 lives and left 50 injured. We fear the death toll may rise further. The blast is reported to have occurred on the ground floor and damaged some other floors upstairs without causing any fire.



However, this blast once again brought to fore the fact that far too many buildings in Old Dhaka is prone to fire disasters, and we have learnt little from previous disasters. And this is an eye-opener of our brazen failure in bringing about a drastic change in relocating chemical depots and warehouses which should have started against the backdrop of Churihatta blast that claimed 71 lives 2019.



As the investigators are yet to determine the cause of the explosions, we do not wish to prejudge on them in advance. However, given the frequency of such cases and the damage they have caused � especially in terms of lost lives � can they really be called coincidences?



Unquestionably, illegally established mills and chemical factories, mushroomed in Old Dhaka day by day hardly follow compliance rules. Irresponsible owners of these establishments filled with combustible elements, set up in narrow alleys of overcrowded Old Dhaka often pull illegal gas and power connections from source using faulty and poor quality cables posing a serious threat to safety issues. No doubt, the nexus of greedy officials is no less responsible in this regard.



Authorities concerned cannot skirt this issue any longer. They need to beef up inspections and ensure safety mechanisms are all put in place. Recent fire incidents need to be properly investigated and the culprits need to be brought to justice, and the authorities need to ensure there is no corruption in the process.



The latest fire should once again serve as a wake-up call for authorities. This must compel a relentless campaign for safety of people and property. Fire causes significant loss of life and property every year in our country. Strengthening fire services can save lives and property, hence it is high time technical, financial, managerial and institutional capacities in municipalities are enhanced.





According to the report published in this daily, the blast took place around 4.45pm at Queen Sanitary Market in Siddique Bazar, mostly housing sanitary hardware stores alongside some private offices claimed 20 lives and left 50 injured. We fear the death toll may rise further. The blast is reported to have occurred on the ground floor and damaged some other floors upstairs without causing any fire.However, this blast once again brought to fore the fact that far too many buildings in Old Dhaka is prone to fire disasters, and we have learnt little from previous disasters. And this is an eye-opener of our brazen failure in bringing about a drastic change in relocating chemical depots and warehouses which should have started against the backdrop of Churihatta blast that claimed 71 lives 2019.As the investigators are yet to determine the cause of the explosions, we do not wish to prejudge on them in advance. However, given the frequency of such cases and the damage they have caused � especially in terms of lost lives � can they really be called coincidences?Unquestionably, illegally established mills and chemical factories, mushroomed in Old Dhaka day by day hardly follow compliance rules. Irresponsible owners of these establishments filled with combustible elements, set up in narrow alleys of overcrowded Old Dhaka often pull illegal gas and power connections from source using faulty and poor quality cables posing a serious threat to safety issues. No doubt, the nexus of greedy officials is no less responsible in this regard.Authorities concerned cannot skirt this issue any longer. They need to beef up inspections and ensure safety mechanisms are all put in place. Recent fire incidents need to be properly investigated and the culprits need to be brought to justice, and the authorities need to ensure there is no corruption in the process.The latest fire should once again serve as a wake-up call for authorities. This must compel a relentless campaign for safety of people and property. Fire causes significant loss of life and property every year in our country. Strengthening fire services can save lives and property, hence it is high time technical, financial, managerial and institutional capacities in municipalities are enhanced.