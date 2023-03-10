

Public awareness a must to end sexual harassment





Women, girls and adolescents are victims of sexual exploitation at home and abroad. It is a social disorder. From children to older women, girls and young boys are victims of this unethical practice. Although women in many countries can move freely, they are often sexually assaulted or harassed in various places such as homes, schools, colleges, universities, offices, roads, vehicles, footpaths or public places.





UN Women mentioned that averages of eight people are trapped in international criminal networks for sexual exploitation, trafficking and slavery every second daily. Sexual harassment is one of the worst ways to treat women or girls because it takes away their basic human rights - freedom, dignity and even the right to control their bodies.





The saddest thing is, in most cases, the victims of sexual exploitation keep the sexual abuse a secret. Because they think there is no one to help them. Even when they talk about it, they are often not believed and are at greater risk of mental, social and physical problems. So they choose to remain silent - which perpetuates the problem.



Experts also believe that many people do not have an accurate knowledge of what sexual exploitation is. As a result, many acts of such behaviour fall into sexual exploitation. Again, in many cases, the victim is unaware of it and avoids it. As a result, sexual exploitation becomes difficult to eradicate from society.





Sexual exploitation can take many forms. For example, through visual or visible objects like, if someone displays or sends unwanted sexually graphic or pornographic material in the form of posters, cartoons, drawings, pictures and animations etc., it falls under the category of sexual exploitation.





Sexual exploitation also means physical abuse. For example, touching someone's private parts, intimidation for sex, making indecent gestures, standing around someone's body, unwanted kisses and hugs, etc. Sexual harassment is verbal, such as inappropriate sexual jokes, whistling, forced kissing, showing tongues, using abusive language, calling someone offensive names, etc.





According to International Labour Organization (ILO), millions of people are trafficked for sexual exploitation yearly, and 98 percent are young girls and adolescents. The rate of these sexual crimes is increasing day by day.





According to UNICEF, millions of people are victims of sexual exploitation yearly. Among them are not only women and girl children but also young boys and young men. More than 3 million children are forced into prostitution worldwide.





Women, children and teenagers are now being sexually harassed online as well. A study by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University published last year showed that 64 percent of women and 56 percent of adolescents who use the Internet in the country have been victims of online sexual harassment.





Online sexual pestering among urban children is one and a half times higher than that of teenagers in rural areas. Adolescents who use electronic devices and social media like Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp and chatrooms are more likely to be victims of online sexual harassment. More than 50 percent of the adolescents who participated in the study were unaware of the relevant laws.





Although the government has taken various steps on this issue, the expected results are not coming. In addition to law enforcement, experts say, increasing awareness programmes, structural reforms, and changing negative attitudes towards women are also important. Structural reforms include reducing the discrimination between men and women and ensuring equal access for men and women by reducing inequalities in education, health care, employment and other areas etc.





Experts believe that awareness is essential to reduce sexual exploitation in society. Public awareness is crucial on this vital issue. The more awareness can be created in the family, society and educational institutions, the more incidents like sexual exploitation will be eliminated. That's why everyone should stand against sexual exploitation from their respective fields.





To stop sexual exploitation in public and private initiatives, people from different levels of society, including the victims, must take joint initiatives in their management. Act as a responsible citizen in addition to law enforcement to eliminate sexual harassment. We should not stay silent and protest if such an incident happens somewhere. It will be possible to eliminate this crime from society if those involved in sexual harassment are brought under strict punishment.





Sexual exploitation is a serious issue that must be brought up in front. We should talk about it openly. Because till now, this issue is not addressed, and proper action is not taken. We should stand against it, and governments are encouraged to act appropriately. Non-government organizations and mass media can also play a vital role in creating awareness among people.





- The writer is a researcher and development worker



