

Will Pathaan release be a double edged sword?



Several years ago, the mere idea of having Indian films released in Bangladesh met with a vehement response from local actors, movie makers although post Covid world makes us relaxan earlier rigid stance.



In truth, pandemic has compelled us to either mend or simply jettison many of our previous concepts.



Pathaan will hit Bangladesh not just to thrill the audience but to save movie hall owners from going bankrupt.



The biggest casualty of Covid was the closure of Balaka and Binaka, two movie halls right at the heart of Dhaka.

Simply put, with more and more peopletilting towards OTT platforms due to the lack of creativity on the big screen, movie hall owners need a miracle to revive the appeal of their halls.



Understandably, the release of Pathaan triggered a wave of debate with some endorsing it while others denouncing it as an invasion.



The point is when the local movie industry is revolving around a few local stars and a handful of films which have very little to offer either in aesthetic terms or in technical expertise, a few compromises have to be made.



But to understand the situation which made the release of an Indian movie inevitable, one needs to dispassionately analyse the flaws of the local industry, the biggest of which is the tendency to market a film with too many falsehoods.





Shedding the hackneyed template: Unpalatable as it may sound, most Bangladeshi movie makers have always followed an Indian formula to make movies. This is not a new trend and goes back to the early 70s. When Sholay, the iconic Indian film set the template of the mountains-bandits and vigilante saviours, we were swift to emulate. Countless movies were made in Bangladesh in that formula. The only reason why those movies are still remembered fondly despite following someone else�s template is because the acting was top class.



As the allure of curry westerns dwindled, Bollywood saw the rise of the police-thug formula, which soon gave way to the teen romance genre. In Bangladesh, these developments were diligently followed and, yes, copied sometimes with exact Bangla translations of Hindi film dialogue.



This is not to say, everyone blindly followed others; those presenting unique productions, received special applause, winning national awards.



In between, sometime in the 90s, a new, despicable trend came to dominate local movies � obscenity. It was somehow felt that sleaze would sell better which it did because in a nation faced with too many taboos about sexuality, celluloid smut provided relief.



At the turn of the century, Bollywood genre lionising under world crime barons became all the rage.We followed zealously; for about the following ten years, this was a staple in our films.



The glorification of the thug culture in celluloid was pervasive, leading the way to another genre where men in uniform are seen taking on international terrorists.



Pathaan actually falls in this segment.



Last year, a few local films created a stir, attracting millions to the halls: Poran, a movie based on a real life love triangle where the woman involved was complicit in the killing of her husband by her lover, proved a smash hit. This was also a template breaker because the main female lead was presented as a fickle but an unabashedly ruthless manipulator.



But then, Poran was not an original story but a plot created from a real life episode which, not surprisingly, proved to be more shocking than fiction.



Poran�s stellar run at the hall was followed by another movie, Hawa � a mid sea fantasy where a group of fishermen find themselves stranded on water with a mysterious woman.



Hawa�s redeeming features, in my view, were camera work, a song by the fishermenat mid sea although the movie demanded heavy suspense of disbelief.



One had to discard reasoning to enjoy this! A film by garment owner and CIP Ananta Jalil was also a crowd puller although his movies attract due to their campy style.



His bluster about spending Tk. 100 crore could hardly be justified. Anyway, three films cannot sustain movie halls and the truth remains, back to back film hits in current day Bangladesh is a rarity.



Poran and Hawa both had plots never attempted before, which contributed to their success.



Pathaan will take Bangladesh by storm but: Since the SRK film already crossed Rupees 1000 crore in earnings, there�s every reason to believe that it will take Bangladesh by storm. To look at the pros: since this will be SRK�s first film to be released, crowds will be massive.



To recount a similar event: in 2001, as part of a film festival, Modhumita Movies brought that year�s blockbuster hit Kaho Na Pyar Hai to Bangladesh. On the first day in the morning show,Modhuita Cinema Hall was filled to the brim while thousands waited outside. At one point, the number of waiting people increased and they stormed the hall forcing the panic- stricken authorities to suspend the show.



Eventually, the film was taken down for good to avert possible civil disorder and an exclusive show arranged later, from midnight, only for a select few invited guests.



Times have changed a lot since there are countless ways to watch movies now but an SRK film for the first time in Bangladesh will become a milestone and unless proper regulations are in place, possibility of chaos cannot be ruled out.



However, we would want everything to go as per plan and therefore, there is a chance Pathaan will run for a record period of time � perhaps three to four months at a stretch.



This will certainly be uplifting for the movie hall owners as profit will be steady and over a prolonged period.

To look at the other side, how many local movies would take the risk of releasing while Pathaan is on?



Once a Bollywood extravaganza with the state of the art action, music and dance come to the big screen, pulling crowds for local movies will prove difficult.



Lest weforget: movies bring audience with two factors: top notch CGI action and entertainment made with a mega budget and, films that have plots never/rarely used before.



Both Poran and Hawa belong to the latter category. With Bollywood flicks as competition, local film makers will need to focus more on original stories rather than making a hurried blend of done to death storylines.



As for Pathaan, the storyline is pretty basic � an Indian agent out to stop another rogue agent determined to get his hands on a virus to wreak havoc.



Nothing revolutionary but with mind blowing stunts it did the trick.



The film pulled audience because of the technology with critics comparing it with the Mission Impossible franchise.



A lot of action and some really provocative songs � an explosive blend, indeed!



With a debate centring around the release of Pathaan taking new dimensions every day, a prominent social figure commented that showing Indian films would enrich our industry.



Well, one thing for certain, the demand for original story writers for local movies will soar.



Admit it, special effects, big budget sets can provide temporary thrill while films with a plot remains in the mind.



To look at the general trend of film making worldwide, we see two types dominating celluloid: the CGI laden action flicks and the plot based productions.



The days of pulling the wool over the eyes of the audience with risible CGI are over, so next time, special effects in local productions need to be top notch.



Another approach may be the resurrection of the once lauded format of joint production movies involving several countries.



The 1983 film Durdesh (GehriChot), starred celebrated Indian actors of the period:Parveen Babi, Raj Babbar, Shashi Kapoor, Nadeem from Pakistan and Babita from Bangladesh.



With an international release across continents, this film was a super hit in Bangladesh, running for a record period.



Other joint production films include Titash Ekti Nodir Naam(1973), Padma Nadir Majhi (1993).



It won�t be an exaggeration that Pathaan will inject excitement into the sluggish cinema scene.



To end, here�s an idea: a joint venture movie with India featuring both SRK and our own Shakib Khan � the Don of Bollywood and the King of Dhaliwood. I am sure, with a taut storyline, this will turn out to be the hit of all hits.



- Pradosh Mitra is a film buff

