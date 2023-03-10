

Produce smart graduates for smart Bangladesh



But the present government spearheaded by our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the concept a reality. These days people of all walks of life are reaping the benefits of digital Bangladesh. Digital benefits have sped up life and livelihoods tremendously. Amid the growing digitalization the country already achieved the status of middle income country before we observed 50 years of independence in 2021 and likely to achieve the status of a developed country by 2041. The world has already recognized Bangladesh as one of the countries with a rising economy.



Weare observing significant outcomes of digital Bangladesh and now the country is leading towards smart Bangladesh. It has been recently announced by the Prime Minister to build up smart Bangladesh by 2041.Smart Bangladesh is a term which involves the use of technology and innovative approaches aiming at improving the lives of people and the overall development of the country. In the age of fourth industrial revolution, there is no alternative to cope with the advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. Smart Bangladesh will facilitate its citizens with all updated technologies to drive innovation and progress in life and livelihoods.



The government has addressed the four bases of building smart Bangladesh. These include smart citizens, smart economy, smart government and smart society. Making smart citizens is one of the key factors of smart Bangladesh. The question is pertinent to raise; what does a smart citizen mean? Is it all about having or showing his/her grooming attitudes? In fact, a smart citizen is an active digital citizen who contributes data, participates in e-governance and becomes a part of the connected community.



One thing is obvious here that can we see any alternative to producing smart graduates for smart Bangladesh? Certainly, it can hardly be expected. Again it may be pertinent to raise a question; where is the guarantee that if we are able to make smart Bangladesh, our graduates will be smart? Things will not happen in this way. Again we cannot see our graduates smart with the huge infrastructural development of the government. To make smart graduates for smart Bangladesh the role of universities is pivotal. But how far our universities are ready to accomplish this role?



It is no denial that every university is an industry of producing graduates. But are our universities worried at all about the matter whether they are merely producing graduates or smart graduates? Mainly our universities are busy with awarding degrees to the students. In most cases, they have a little concern over producing smart and efficient graduates who represent the country before the world community.



The rise of unemployment is not entirelycaused for limited job opportunities in the country. Rather in many cases there is a dearth of skilled graduates who are expected to be hired by the employment authority. Things get tougher when we see that unemployment rate is more escalating among the educated youth than the ones uneducated or little educated. According to a latest Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) study, more than one-third of the total youth labor force in Bangladesh with higher education is unemployed.



How far our graduates are smart can easily be shown when we see a newspaper report published last year that 66 per cent or two-thirds of the students who passed out from colleges affiliated to National University remained unemployed. The causes may be many why most of the students of National University struggle to enter the job market. But one thing is very obvious that they have not been able to equip themselves with skills and knowledge required to get jobs.

It is good to see that the government is allocating more funds on research and education. Under the supervision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) outcome-based education is being prioritized at all universities. To promote knowledge-based economy the initiatives of the government are really appreciative.



To bring the sustainable digital advantages, more emphasis has been given to ICT education for the young learners. Apart from the ongoing technical and vocational education, the government has established a great number of science and technology universities around the country to make the youth force technologically sound.



But the endeavors of the government can hardly help to produce smart graduates unless our universities are proactive enough to materialize the dream of the nation. To this end, let us strengthen the hands of our honorable Prime Minister who is not merely promising us. She is working relentlessly to make our every dream into a realty. On top of that, true endeavors of every teacher should be highly encouraged to make smart graduates who willtake country to a global height.



- Alaul Alam is a teacher, Prime University



