United efforts to establish women rights in society stressed International Women's Day-2023 was observed in districts including Bogura, Gopalganj, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur, Gaibandha, and Rajshahi amid much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner on Wednesday with a call to free the womenfolk from all sorts of violence, disparity and discrimination for overall development of the country.





This year's theme of the day was 'Digital technology, innovation will eliminate gender discrimination'.







BOGURA: Marking the Day, a discussion meeting was held in Police Lines in the district. The meeting was organized by Bangladesh Police Women's Network's Police Lines School andf College in its auditorium.







A rally was brought out from the Police Lines, and it paraded colony road in the town. The rally was attended by Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakraborti, BPM, PPM, as the chief guest.





Principal of Bogura Government Mujibur Rahman Women College Professor Johura Wahid, Principal of Police Lines School and College Shahdat Alam Junu, Punak (Police Nari Kollan Samity)-Bogura Vice-President Dil Aktar Jahan, Advocate Ferdousi Aktar Runa, Bogura District Mahila AL Vice-President Swapna Chowdhury, Dhunot Nimgachhi Union Member Anjuman Ara Khanam, and Sub-Inspector of Bogura Sadar Police Station Jebunnesa Aktar spoke among others,.





GOPALGANJ: A colourful rally and a discussion meeting were arranged in the district to mark the Day.





These events were jointly organized by the district administration and the Department of Women Affairs (DoWA).







The rally was brought out from in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) at 10 am. It paraded different roads in the town and ended at the Shilpakala Academy.





ADC (Overall) Sheikh Jobayer Ahmed presided over the meeting. Deputy Director (DD) of the DoWA Md Saiful Islam, and Principal of Sheikh Hasina Government Girls High School and College Shahnaj Reza Anne were present at the discussion meeting.





KISHOREGANJ: Various programmes were arranged by different organisations marking the Day. A human chain was jointly formed by the district administration and District Woman and Child Affairs Office.







Later on, a discussion meeting was organized in the conference room of Collectorate Building. (DC) Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad attended the meeting as the chief guest. The meeting was presided by Additional DC (general) Mohammad Golam Mustafa.







SP Mohammad Russel Sheikh PPM (Bar), District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Advocate M.A Afzol and Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Chairman Mansura Zaman Nutun were present as special guests at the meeting.





District's DoWA DD Md Mamunur Rashid, District Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, Sadar Upazila Mahila Vice-Chairman Masuma Akter, District Mahila Parishad President Maya Bhowmik, its GS Atia Hossain, BRAC Representative Saiful Islam, and POPI Representative Faridul Alam spoke among others.





PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration and DoWA brought out a rally from the circuit house premises. After parading main roads, the rally ended on the DC office premises.







Later on, a discussion meeting was organized. It was attended by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman as the chief guest.





SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, Zilla Parishad Chairman Salma Rahman Happy and mayor of Pirojpur municipality were special guests respectively.





ADC (General) Monira Parvin presided over the meeting. DD of DoWA Md Altaf Hossain conducted the programme.







Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB), NGOs coordinating body, organized different programmes along with 10 NGOs working in the district.





A human chain was also formed, which was participated by different organizations including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Transparency International-Bangladesh (TIB), World Vision, BRAC, Dak Deya Jai, Ruantar, Susilan, HRDF, and RBF.







NGO people demanded ensuring equal rights for men and women to create a balanced society for making sustainable development.







They said, digital technology and innovation might minimise the gender discrimination.





Among others, Woman Activist Khaleda Akter Hena, Freedom Fighter MA Rabbani Feroj, NGO activists Md Rafiqual Islam Panna, and Khalilur Rahman spoke at the discussion meeting.





GAIBANDHA: Marking the Day, the district administration and DoWA organised different programmes in cooperation with Jatiya Mahila Sangstha and a number of NGOs like SKS Foundation and Gana Unnayan Kendra.







In the morning around 10 am, a colourful rally was brought out from Independence Square, and it ended in front of Zila Shilpakala Academy (ZSA) after parading the main roads of the town. DC Oliur Rahman led the rally.





Later, a discussion meeting on significance of the day was held at the auditorium of ZSA with ADC-Revenue Robiul Hasan in the chair.







DC Oliur Rahnman attended the function as the chief guest, and SP Md Kamal Hossain, Civil Surgeon Dr Abdullahel Mafi, President of District AL and Chairman of Zila Parishad Abu Bakar Siddique, and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman spoke at the event as the special guests.





The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for creating women-friendly atmosphere in all sectors of the country so that the women folk can play a vital role to boost economic development.







They also emphasised concerted efforts of all government and non-government entities to establish the rights of women in the society as the nation could not move by making half of the population inactive.





DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has also achieved tremendous success in establishing equal rights and creating employment opportunities for the women.







Like the men, the women folk have the contribution to overall development of the country, the DC added.







Earlier, DoWA DD Nargis Jahan made a welcome speech and said, the present government has enacted necessary laws with a view to protecting the women and the children from all types of violence, keeping the provision of severe punishment.







A large number of district-level officials, NGO activists, women leaders, and journalists took part in the programmes.





RAJSHAHI: District administration and DoWA jointly brought out a colourful rally from in front of the Human Resource Development Training Centre (HRDTC)-Rajshahi at about 10:30 am.





Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the hallroom of the HRDTC.





DD Shabnam Shirin delivered the address of welcome.





Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Detective Branch) Samsun Nahar, Chairman of Jatiya Mahila Sanstha-Rajshahi Begum Morjina Parveen, DD of District Information Office Nafeyala Nasreen and Zonal Manager of BRAC Sufia Begum spoke as special guests.





BRAC District Manager Trideep Goldar, Deputy Manager Jalilur Rahman, senior officers Ashraful Alam, Afzal Hossain, Majedur Rahman, Mehdi Hasan and other government and private departments, presidents of various women's associations, members of various professions were present.





Women leaders laid emphasis on rights and empowerment of women. They said, women are still discriminated in various fields.





The chief guest said, the government is working to protect rights of women in all areas including employment. Separate seating arrangement for women in vehicles and arrangement for separate vehicles in Dhaka have been introduced. Now it is necessary to open these in all districts in phases, they maintained.





She further said, 80 per cent women are now working in the garments sector; from teachers to law-enforcers, women are working in the private development sector and various government departments with reputation.





Rajshahi Local Government DD Shahana Akhtar Jahan presided over the meeting. It was attended by Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, as the chief guest.Over the function, financial support and mementoes were given to women - Monira Begum, Aleya Khatun and Runa Begum - for their successful role in women's empowerment, and for their courageous role in women's progress.