CHANDPUR, Mar 9: Members of River Police recovered the body of a man from the Meghna River under Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.





Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur River Police Station Kamruzzaman said locals spotted the body floating near the river bank in Tila Bari area of the town and informed the police.





On information, the police recovered the body from the spot, the OC added.