14 killed, eight injured in separate road mishapsOur Correspondents

A total of 14 people have been killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Gopalganj, Patuakhali, Sirajganj, Moulvibazar, Noakhali, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Munshiganj and Rangamati and Noakhali, in four days.





GOPALGANJ: Three persons were killed as a bus mows down a bicycle and a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.





The accident took place in Pona Bus stand area of the upazila at around 2:30 pm.





The deceased were identified as bicycle rider Nabir Sheikh, son of Lokman Sheikh, and Abdul Rahim, son of Raja Mia, residents of Pona Village in the upazila; and motorcycle driver M A Hasib, son of Samsul Haque, hailed from Helencha Village under Alphadanga Upazila in Faridpur District.





According to police and local sources, a Khulna-bound bus of 'Dola Transports' from Dhaka hit a motorcycle and a bicycle when it reached Pona Bus Stand as its driver lost control over the steering, which left Hasib dead on the spot and two others critically injured.





Later on, the injured were rescued by locals and taken to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.





Kashiani Fire Service and Defence Department Team Leader Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.





MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI: A man was killed after a covered van hit him while crossing a road in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Esahak Hawlader, 70, a resident of Dakshin Gabua Village in the upazila.





Local sources said a Barishal-bound covered van hit the man when he was crossing a road at around 7am, leaving him dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body.







Police have detained covered van driver Md Arif, 39, and his helper Md Shahid, 20, in this connection.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzaganj Police Station (PS) Md Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.





SIRAJGANJ: A rickshaw-puller was killed as a bus ran over him on the Sirajganj-Mulibari bypass road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Sharif Hossain, 30, a resident of Puthiabari Mohalla under Sirajganj Municipality.





Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir said a bus of 'SI Paribahan' hit a rickshaw on the bypass road in Malshapara Katawapda under the municipality at around 10:30am, leaving its driver Sharif Hossain dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





MOULVIBAZAR: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.





The deceased were identified as Munni Begum, 4, daughter of Munna Mia, a resident of Jagannathpur area, and Suhel Ahmed, hailed from Cumilla District.





Moulvibazar PS OC Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid said a covered van ran over the child (Munni) after losing control over its steering when she was crossing a road at around 8:30 pm, which left the child dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy However, the law enforcers have seized the covered van, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.





Meanwhile, Suhel Ahmed was critically injured after being hit by a stationary truck at around 8 pm.





He was rescued by locals and taken to Moulvibazar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Sub-Inspector of Rajnagar PS Mohammad Wabed confirmed the matter.





NOAKHALI: two people have been killed in separate road accidents in Subarnachar and Sonaimuri upazilas of the district in three days.





A minor child was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a tractor in Subarnachar Upazila on Monday evening.





The accident took place on the Mantaj Ali road in Al-Amin Bazaar of Thanarhaat area under the upazila at around 6 pm.





The deceased was identified as Ismat Tara Aleya, 9, daughter of Nirob Hossain, a resident of Charkazi Mokhles Village under Charwapda Union in the upazila.





According to police and local sources, a power tiller (tractor) ran over the child when she was crossing the road in Al-Amin Bazaar of Thanarhaat area at around 6 pm, leaving her dead on the spot.





Charjabbar PS OC Deb Priyo Das said being informed, police went there and recovered the body.







However, the law enforcers have seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.





Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.





On the other hand, a trader was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Saturday.





The accident took place in front of Sonaimuri Municipality Office.





The deceased was identified as Md Belal Hossain, 47, son of Ali Ahmed, a resident of Shiladi Village under Chhatarpaiya Union of the upazila.







Local sources said A pickup van hit a CNG in front of the Jamidar Bari of the municipality, leaving its passenger Belal dead on the spot. Another passenger and the CNG driver were also injured in the accident.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





Sonaimuri PS OC Md Ziaul confirmed the incident.







CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A woman was killed as a tractor hit a bicycle in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.





The accident took place at Debiganj Bazaar of the upazila at around 2 pm.





Deceased Arjina Begum, 37, was the wife of Moksedul Islam Chali, a resident of Bangalshah Village under Isobpur Union of the upazila.





According to local sources, a paddy-laden tractor crashed into a bicycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving the woman critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Saidpur Upazila Health Complex.





Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the tractor was seized by police and legal steps would be taken in this regard.





SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A construction worker was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Sharif Hossain, 25, son of Fazlul Haque, hailed from Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.





Police and local sources said a group of construction workers were going to Char Shamyail area from Shibchar in the morning riding by a nosimon (local vehicle). On the way, a brick-laden trolley and the nosimon were collided head-on in Shibrayerkandi area, which left Sharif dead on the spot and five other workers injured.





The injured were rescued and taken to different hospitals.





However, the law enforcers have seized the trolley, but its driver managed to flee the scene.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar Police Station (PS) Md Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.





MUNSHIGANJ: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Gazaria Upazila of the district early Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Dulal Mia, 60, and Mohammad Hossain, 10, hailed from Titas Upazila of Cumilla District.





Local sources said six persons were going to Titas upazila of Cumilla from Dhaka at early hours riding by a microbus. On the way, a covered van rammed the microbus from behind in Baushia area at around 3:30 am.







The microbus overturned and fell into the Dhaka-bound lane. Meanwhile, a passenger bus rammed again from behind, causing the microbus to twist and turn. Dulal Mia and Mohammad Hossain died on the spot.





On information, police recovered the bodies from the scene.





Bhaberchar Highway Police Outpost In-Charge ASM Rashedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





RANGAMATI: A young man was killed and another injured after being hit by a four-wheeler (chander gari) in Rajasthali Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.





The accident took place in Kakrachari Jadi area under Bangalhalia Union at around 2:30 pm.





Deceased Md Arif, 27, was the son of Md Robi Hossain, a resident of Shafipur Salam Market area of the upazila.





According to police and local sources, a four-wheeler hit Arif's motorcycle from the opposite direction at Jadi Para crossing when he was going to the upazila along with a cattle trader. Arif died on the spot while his pillion rider received severe injuries at that time.





The injured was rescued and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.







However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the vehicle and arrest its driver.





Bangalhalia Police Outpost In-Charge Md Nurul Amin confirmed the matter, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.