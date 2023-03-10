Video
Home Foreign News

Macron, Sunak seek to overcome years of Franco-British feuding

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

PARIS, Mar 9: French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will Friday seek to reset cross-Channel relations at a Paris meeting signalling an end to years of feuding between the two capitals.

The summit, the first since 2018, will bring together the two former investment bankers for their first bilateral visit after encounters on the sidelines of international events since Sunak came to power in October. Following years of antagonism between London and Paris under Sunak's former boss and predecessor Boris Johnson, ties have improved markedly in recent months, creating momentum for new initiatives.

"We're renewing things at the moment, putting things back in order, and preparing for the future," an aide to Macron told reporters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The new constructive mood is likely to produce another deal to stem migration from France, with Sunak determined to thwart thousands of asylum seekers crossing the Channel and Macron pushing for extra resources to fund border controls.    �AFP



