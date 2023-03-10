US worries China will use supply chains as weapon

WASHINGTON, Mar 9: The United States worries that China will use its power in global supply chains as an additional weapon to advance its political and military might, a report released Wednesday showed.





The "Annual Threat Assessment" issued by the Director of National Intelligence said China is already using its supply chain dominance to force foreign companies and countries to transfer technologies and intellectual property to it.





China hit back against the assessment on Thursday, terming the report "slander" and saying it "confuses black with white."





The US intelligence community sees Beijing using its economic power in parallel with military strength to secure regional and global influence.





"The government of China is capable of leveraging its dominant positions in key global supply chains in an attempt to accomplish its goals, although probably not without significant cost to itself," the report said.





That could be a particular danger if China is able to take over Taiwan, another leading contributor to industrial and technology components, it said.





China seizing Taiwan "probably would have wide-ranging effects, including disruption to global supply chains for semiconductor chips because Taiwan dominates production of cutting-edge chips," it said.





The disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic showed the world the importance of supply chains -- the way components of products make their ways from myriad sources around the world through various countries for preliminary and final assembly before products reach the market. �AFP