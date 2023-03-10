Pakistan 'very close' to signing IMF agreement: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, March 9: Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday his country was "very close" to signing a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which would offer a critical lifeline for taming a balance of payment crisis.





An agreement would release $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped South Asian economy.





"We seem to be very close to signing the staff level agreement, hopefully, God willing, in the next few days," Dar said at a seminar in Islamabad.





"I and my team are absolutely committed to complete this program to the best of our ability," he said, adding: "We have been in the review and I think it has taken longer than it should have in my opinion."





Islamabad has been hosting an IMF mission since early February to negotiate the terms of a deal, including the adoption of policy measures to manage its fiscal deficit ahead of the annual budget due around June.





The funds are part of a $6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.





Dar said the current crisis was deeper and more complex than the two prior experiences he had overseen as finance minister, but he was confident the economy would be pulled out of the "quagmire". �REUTERS