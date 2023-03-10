Argentina kabaddi team arrive today (Friday) to take part in the third edition of Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi tournament which will begin from Monday (March 13) in the city.





The Argentina team is expected to land at Hajrat Shahjalal Int'l Airport at 8.10 am, said a Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation's (BKF) press release.





In the first two editions held in 2021 and 2022, eight countries participated in the tournament named after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but this time the scope of the tournament has increased as twelve countries - Argentina of Latin America, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal of South Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Chinese Taipei of Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Iraq of the Middle East, Kenya of Africa, England and Poland of Europe will compete in the tournament.





Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Argentina kabaddi teams will participate in this prestigious tournament for the first time.





The managers meeting will be held on Sunday (March 12) while the grouping, fixture and format of the tournament will be finalized on the same day, informed BKF's general secretary and additional Inspector General of Police Habibur Rahman. �BSS