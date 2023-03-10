Video
Sports

Moto Zone Presents 1st WUB Founder Cup Futsal Tournament kicks-off  

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Desk

Moto Zone Presents 1st WUB Founder Cup Futsal Tournament kicks-off  

Moto Zone Presents 1st WUB Founder Cup Futsal Tournament kicks-off  

"Moto Zone Presents 1st WUB Founder Cup Futsal Tournament 2023" kicks-off on Thursday at World University of Bangladesh campus.

 The 10-day tournament will run from 9th to 18th March. Sixteen teams consisting of students of WUB from different departments divided into four groups will compete in the tournament. Each team had ten players from which six would take part in the match.

The opening ceremony was chaired and inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Abdul Mannan Choudhury, Honorable Vice Chancellor, World University of Bangladesh, while the Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. M. Nurul Islam and Morsheda Chowdhury, Treasurer, World University of Bangladesh were present as special guests.

University Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Proctor, Deans, Heads of Departments, Teachers, Officials and students were also present on the occasion.

World University of Bangladesh believes that such tournaments help students to reduce mental stress providing them with healthy entertainment to grow further.


