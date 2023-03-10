Bangladesh, Turkmenistan engage today

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Bangladesh and Turkmenistan will face off in Group-H of the AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers round-1 at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka today (Friday) at 5:00 pm.

Earlier on Wednesday, the young women of the Islamic Republic of Iran celebrated a 7-1 win over the Turkmen in the first match of the group.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will begin its mission with the match today.

The senior level women teams of these two are not that different on the ranking table. Turkmenistan senior women are ranked 137th while Bangladesh women are 140th in the women's FIFA ranking. But, the juniors may not be on the same level as the seniors. So, the fans will have to wait till the match to get the actual picture.

After losing the first match to the strongest opponent Iran, Turkmenistan head coach Mingazov Kamil said that they would play differently against Bangladesh. He said, "Iran is the best team in the group and we played well and tried our best today (Wednesday). We will play differently against Bangladesh."

He added, "We still have no idea about Bangladesh's strategies. We have less idea about their game. We only saw a few videos of their matches. But we may change our game plan for the next match."

On the other hand, Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said that his booters had taken a good preparation and will play according to their plan for individual matches.

Bangladesh is hosting the Group-H matches of the first round of the qualifiers. Other group rounds are being held at separate venues in different countries.

The eight group winners will advance to the second round. The top four teams from the second round of the qualifiers will play in the final round of the event.

The final round of the 2024 AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup is likely to be played from 3 to 16 March next year in Uzbekistan, another Central Asian country.



