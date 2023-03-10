Usha playing in First Div Hockey after 38 years

Usha Krira Chakra, a team that usually played in the Premier Division Hockey, is going to play in the Green Delta Insurance First Division Hockey League 2021 after 38 years.







The First Division League is beginning tomorrow (Saturday) at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.







The last time Usha KC played in the first division was in 1984 and reached the Premier Division, the highest tier of the league after becoming champion then.







But the team had to pay a big price for not playing in the 2018 Premier Division. Usha could not play then for failing to complete the players' transfer in time. For that, the team was relegated to the first division.







Now, Usha Krira Chakra is one of the 12 teams playing in the First Division Hockey League starting on Saturday.







The other teams in the league are Dhaka Wanderers Club, Hockey Dhaka United, PWD, Bachelor SC, Combined SC, Railway SC, Shishu Kishore Sangha, Mukto Bihango, Farashganj SC, Shanti Nagar SC, and Rayer Bazar SC.