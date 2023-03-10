Govt to buy 25,000 tonnes of sugar, 2.20cr litres soybean oil

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday approved separate proposals for procuring some 25,000 tonnes of sugar, 60,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer and 2.20 crore litres of soybean oil.





The approval came from the 9th meeting of the CCGP this year virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.





A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance after the meeting said that the CCGP meeting approved a total of 13 proposals.





Out of those proposals, 6 were from the Ministry of Shipping, 3 from the Ministry of Commerce, 2 from the Ministry of Industries, and 1 each from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and the Road Transport and Highways Division.





It said the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure some 12,500 metric tons of sugar under the local Direct Procurement Method (DPM) from Global Corporation, Dhaka with Taka 132.50 crore.





Besides, the TCB would also procure 12,500 metric tons of sugar from Golden Wings General Trading FZE, UAE (Local agent: Shanzaib Ltd Dhaka) under the international DPM method.





BSS adds: Apart from these, the government would procure some 2.20 crore litres of soybean oil through the international DPM method.





Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer under the 13th lot from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Taka 105.62 crore.





Besides, the BCIC would procure some 30,000 metric tons of bulk granular urea fertilizer from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia under the 19th lot under a state-level agreement with around Taka 107.28 crore.





Apart from these, Petrobangla following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would procure some 33.60 lahks MMBtu LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas and Power Ltd Switzerland with around Taka 618.21 crore.