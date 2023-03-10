FBCCI's flagship Business Summit-2023 opens in city tomorrow

The FBCCI Business Summit-2023 will open in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) Saturday morning. The three-day flagship event will be attended by 30 plus ministers; national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, academia and market analysts among others from most parts of the world.





It mainly aims at showcasing the country's socio-economic development, market strength and innovations unfolding Bangladesh's trade and investment opportunities to participants by highlighting its success stories in recent past. CNN will cover the event as official media.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event which aims at bring boost to FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) efforts to accelerate the 'trillion dollar journey of Bangladesh economy in foreseeable future. Cabinet ministers, lawmakers diplomats stationed in the capital will also attend.







Ministers and representatives from India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Bhutan, United States of America, China, Japan, European Trade Commission, World Trade Organizations and few other countries and global trade organizations have committed to their presence to the summit.







The event will mainly focus on showcasing concrete investment opportunities in high potential business sectors and rapid improvement in the country's business environment. It will unveil the gain insight of investment and policy priorities of global investors and facilitate exchange of investment success stories and good practices among investors.







The other priorities will include facilitating effective networking, dialogue and partnership among local and international investors, policy makers, broader stakeholders visit to factories and specialized economic zones.





It will show participants the unfolding investment opportunities now being developed in the export processing zones. Bangladesh now home to the world largest number of green factories producing garment.







Many investors from many countries have already booked industrial plots, land and developing industrial estates. The Business Summit is being held on March 11-13 as part of celebration of FBCCI 50th founding anniversary. The summit will highlight success stories that have set the foundations for the dynamic and sustainable growth trajectory of Bangladesh.





In the new global economy, FBCCI will seek investors' views and suggestions to create more partnership opportunities, secure concrete investment proposals and develop a solid investment pipeline for important sectors.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority- BIDA are partnering the summit with the FBCCI. There will be 3 plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel sessions, B2B Meets, Networking Sessions, Open House Reception & Guided Tours for International Delegates.







The Summit will feature 'CNN Experience? which will comprise of a series of thought-leadership sessions focusing on the country's business climate, investment opportunities, and future sustainable impetus.







The sessions will include Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina's conversation with Richard Quest, CNN?s Business editor-at-large, who will also moderate a business leaders panel on day one. CNN Worldwide's commercial and data executives will also provide the event.