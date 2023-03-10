Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI's flagship Business Summit-2023 opens in city tomorrow

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Special Correspondent

The FBCCI Business Summit-2023 will open in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) Saturday morning. The three-day flagship event will be attended by 30 plus ministers; national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, academia and market analysts among others from most parts of the world.

It mainly aims at showcasing the country's socio-economic development, market strength and innovations unfolding Bangladesh's trade and investment opportunities to participants by highlighting its success stories in recent past. CNN will cover the event as official media.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event which aims at bring boost to FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) efforts to accelerate the 'trillion dollar journey of Bangladesh economy in foreseeable future. Cabinet ministers, lawmakers diplomats stationed in the capital will also attend.

Ministers and representatives from India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Bhutan, United States of America, China, Japan, European Trade Commission, World Trade Organizations and few other countries and global trade organizations have committed to their presence to the summit.

The event will mainly focus on showcasing concrete investment opportunities in high potential business sectors and rapid improvement in the country's business environment. It will unveil the gain insight of investment and policy priorities of global investors and facilitate exchange of investment success stories and good practices among investors.

The other priorities will include facilitating effective networking, dialogue and partnership among local and international investors, policy makers, broader stakeholders visit to factories and specialized economic zones.

 It will show participants the unfolding investment opportunities now being developed in the export processing zones. Bangladesh now home to the world largest number of green factories producing garment.

Many investors from many countries have already booked industrial plots, land and developing industrial estates. The Business Summit is being held on March 11-13 as part of celebration of FBCCI 50th founding anniversary. The summit will highlight success stories that have set the foundations for the dynamic and sustainable growth trajectory of Bangladesh.

In the new global economy, FBCCI will seek investors' views and suggestions to create more partnership opportunities, secure concrete investment proposals and develop a solid investment pipeline for important sectors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority- BIDA are partnering the summit with the FBCCI. There will be 3 plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel sessions, B2B Meets, Networking Sessions, Open House Reception & Guided Tours for International Delegates.

The Summit will feature 'CNN Experience? which will comprise of a series of thought-leadership sessions focusing on the country's business climate, investment opportunities, and future sustainable impetus.

The sessions will include Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina's conversation with Richard Quest, CNN?s Business editor-at-large, who will also moderate a business leaders panel on day one. CNN Worldwide's commercial and data executives will also provide the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to buy 25,000 tonnes of sugar, 2.20cr litres soybean oil
FBCCI's flagship Business Summit-2023 opens in city tomorrow
Heifer for empowering women smallholder farmers in BD
BD manpower exports rise in Jan, Feb
TCB starts selling essentials at subsidized price ahead of Ramadan
BD for speedy implementation of BIMSTEC Free Trade Area
‘Most Mongla, Shyamnagar people at risk of forced displacement’
Metlife among world’s most admired companies: Fortune


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft