BD manpower exports rise in Jan, Feb

The export of manpower abroad from Bangladesh has been on the rise for the past two consecutive months, according to data released by the manpower bureau.





Dhaka sent 213,572 workers to different destinations during the January-February period this year -- 104,513 workers in January and 109,059 in February.





Most workers went to Middle-Eastern nations, including the highest 85,319 workers to Saudi Arabia, 31,925 to Oman and 14,575 to the United Arab Emirates with jobs.







Migration to Malaysia has also risen. In the past two months, 54,314 have found jobs in the South-East Asian country, revealed the data available with the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET).





The BMET expects that overseas employment will grow steadily over the months this year and see more employment than the previous year. Bangladesh sent more than 1.1-million workers in 2022.





The outflow of workers has registered healthy growth in recent years after a great setback following the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020.





On the other hand, the number of Bangladeshi female workers going overseas is also on the rise.





A total of 15,771 women have found jobs abroad in the first two months of the current calendar year.





Like male workers, most females have been hired by the Middle-Eastern countries. Of them, Saudi Arabia recruited the highest 12,642 women workers from Bangladesh during the January-February period.







Bangladesh sent more than 0.1-million female workers in different job destination countries in 2022. However, females are still deprived of an enabling working environment as rights groups receive complaints.





They suggested ensuring due jobs and a working environment for the Bangladeshi expatriates who are the lifeline for the national economy.