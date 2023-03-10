TCB starts selling essentials at subsidized price ahead of Ramadan Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the number of family cards of state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would be increased considering selling of essential items among common people at subsidized rates.





Tipu said this while inaugurating the TCB sale operations of essentials as chief guest at Tejgaon in the capital on Thursday ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.





Such operation aims at delivering essentials among one crore families at affordable price. Essentials would be sold ahead of the Ramadan, he said adding the prices of commodities have increased worldwide impacting the local market.







Considering the interests of the common people, the Prime Minister has been trying her best to sell essentials among commoners at an affordable price. We're working to this end" he said.







He said such TCB operations would continue until March 30 while efforts are on so that the family card holders can get their essentials at ease side by side distribution of more cards taking place.





Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, TCB Chairman Brig Gen M Ariful Hasan, Dhaka North City Corporation ward councilor for 25 ward Abdullah Al Monjur were present, among others, on the occasion.





BSS adds: Marking the Holy Month of Ramadan, some one crore families across the country including Dhaka would get five essential items at subsidized rates from on Thursday. These items are edible oil, sugar, dates, chickpeas and lentil.







The TCB operations will be conducted in two phases. The first phase was inaugurated Thursday.







Under the operation, price per kg sugar is Taka 60, per kg lentil is Taka 70, per litre soybean oil is Taka 110, per kg chickpeas is Taka 50 while per kg dates is Taka 100.





One buyer will be able to buy highest 2 kgs of lentil, 2 litres of Soybean oil, one kg each sugar, chickpeas and dates.