‘Most Mongla, Shyamnagar people at risk of forced displacement’ A study sharing seminar titled "Climate Injustice Vs Gender Justice: Why Should this Matter?" was held under the aegis of the Centre for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD) and supported by Brot f�r die Welt, Diakonia and HEKS/EPER at Hotel Bengal Blueberry at Gulshan 2, Dhaka on Thursday.





The seminar was chaired by Md. Shamsuddoha, Chief Executive of CPRD. As the Chief Guest, Dr. Kamal Uddin Ahmed, the National Human Rights Commission Chairman, was present and spoke at the event.







Ms. Shaheen Anam, Executive Director of Manuser Jonno Foundation (MJF), Prasenjit Chakma, Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh and Dr. Sabina Faiz Rashid, Dean and Professor of BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health were present as special guests in the seminar and delivered their speech.







Other discussants at the event were Ms Dilruba Haider, Programme Specialist, UN Women, Mahfuza Akter Mala, GBV Expert, Khodeja Sultana Lopa, Country Director Diakonia, Gawher Nayeem Wahra, Member secretary, DF, Ms Shirin Lira from Embassy of Switzerland were present.







The research findings were presented by Md. Akib Jabed, Project Coordinator of CPRD and Naznin Sultana, Research and Advocacy Officer of CPRD. Many other government and non-government officials joined the event and shared their thoughts.







The research findings carried out by CPRD depict the degree of women's vulnerability to the climate change in the southwest coastal region of Bangladesh. The study reveals that the scarcity of fresh water has been set to an acute level in the south west coastal region.







To cope with the scarcity and meet daily demands for household consumptions, women are likely to travel distant places and faces a wide range of social problems such as abusive behavior of neighbors (57.8% in Mongla, 76% in Shyamnagar), eve-teasing (10% in both areas), and physical injury (nearly 70% in both area).







Moreover, every woman is found to suffer from different health problems due to continuous exposure to saline water while a vast majority of them have been bearing the brunt of reproductive health problems (64% of women in Mongla and 54% in Shyamnagar) and many have lost their uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries, as the study revealed.







Women face insufficient water and sanitation facilities (unhygienic toilet and unavailability of sanitary napkin) in the cyclone shelters, which often creates problems in Menstrual Cycle management (41% in Mongla, 31% in Shyamnagar). 90% of the women in Mongla and Shyamnagar region have experienced the loss and damage of their household at least once in their lifetime.







Around 80% of dwellers of Mongla and 70% of dwellers of Shyamnagar are afraid of being displaced from their homes due to imminent natural disasters. 92.3% respondent of Mongla and 94% respondent of Shyamnagar perceived the occurrence of natural disasters have increased at their locality in recent times. School dropout rate of children is reached an appalling level in these two regions (56.6% in Mongla and 72.8% in Shyamnagar).







According to the field survey, women affected by climate change variability are forced to bribe (vary from tk.1000-5000) the local influential to have access to the government and non- government support schemes.







This research was conducted in Mongla upazila of Bagerhat district and Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district. The study was based on a mixed research approach, incorporating primary data through 260 semi-structured questionnaire surveys (143 in Mongla and 117 in Shyamnagar), 15 Focus Group Discussions (5 in Mongla and 10 in Shyamnagar; 14 to 18 participants in each FGD), and 17 case stories.