‘Smartphone Vivo Y22 with different features impresses users’

Smartphone Vivo Y22 is now available in the country from March 2 and it has already impressed everyone from the age range between 8-80 years with its different features including vivid color, excellent quality of the camera, large and powerful battery and also with the large storage facilities, says a press release.







After scoring excellent result in the durability test, the first sale of Vivo Y22 is going to start from 7th March. It can be purchased from any authorized showroom and also from E-store with only 19999 taka.





This smartphone has 50 mega-pixel rear back camera. The picture taken using F1.8 lens in the camera makes it very much realistic. Pictures can be taken in many portrait styles including Natural Vintage, Summer Party, Japanese Style, Monochrome etc.





The front camera consists of 8 Mega-pixel with F/2.0 lens. Through which pictures can be taken with a selfie portrait mood of Fresh, Texture, Grey, 80s film style, Tokyo style and also with many other remarkable styles.







Other than that, it has also a super night camera which gives a wonderful experience in taking pictures in the night. This smartphone of Vivo has side-mounted fingerprint scanner in the power button.







Which means, this button can be used as a both power button and a fingerprint scanner. Not only that, it will be needed to on or off the smartphone, to restart the smartphone and even to see the notifications.







That is why its work-power needs be more than any other parts of smartphone. Keeping the necessities of the customers in mind, the scanner of the power button of Vivo Y22 can scan the fingerprint 15 lac times. Even it can unlock the phone within 0.24 seconds.







Besides, the power button is powerful enough for 1.5 lac times of pressing. The volume button is right above the power button. One has to adjust the volume while talking, listening to songs or watching movies.







That is why this Vivo Y22 smartphone is capable of 70 thousand presses. Even, screenshot can be taken smoothly by using the power and volume buttons in this device.





It has a 18 watt type-C charger for its 5000 mAh battery. By charging just once, one can do 20 hours of non-stop online streaming and also by charging only for 15 minutes one can watch movies or videos for 3.5 hours. And also, gamers can play 2 rounds of games with the same amount of charge.







As a result, there is no fear of getting the charging port broken by giving it charge continuously. Because its USB port has a capacity of 6 thousand cycle plugging and unplugging.