Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:46 AM
Home Business

4-day model UN Conference for Youth begins in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

The 4-day-long DPS STS (Delhi Public) School Dhaka hosted the Model United Nations (MUN) conference kicked off at DPS STS Dhaka senior campus in Dhaka on Thursday to conclude on March 12 (Sunday) next.

The conference is expected to witness the participation of 700 foreign and local delegates from over 65 schools, including Cibola High School (USA), Yew Chung International School of Shanghai (China), Scholastica, Sunbeams, Aga Khan, Sir John Wilson, Sunnydale, St. Joseph, Viqarunnisa Noon School, Holy Cross and many more. This time DPSMUN received around 2,000 registrations, being the first international MUN of the school, says a press release.

Delegates will attend the conference to discuss pressing international issues and defend their positions passionately.

The students will have the opportunity to learn ways to negotiate with others and collaborate with like-minded people. Earlier, they worked together on policy proposals and detailed programs to solve critical global problems ranging from drone technology to territorial sovereignty to participate in the conference. The conference shall work as a platform to create the best opportunities for delegates to build friendships and make connections with diverse types of people. 

International standard conferences will also take place during the event, with accreditation from MYMUN. This is also expected to be engaging and informative, as acclaimed professionals will conduct the conference to hone the skills and enhance the knowledge of the delegates.

Participants, who will attend the International standard conferences, will gain experience that will eventually have a positive impact on their public speaking opportunities and university applications.

The conference will feature 15 special committees, including United Nations Children's Fund, World Health Organization, United Nations Women, United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, North Atlantic Treaty Organizations, International Press Conference, United States National Security Council, Jatiya Sangshad, and Special Political and Decolonization Committee.


« PreviousNext »

