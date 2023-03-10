Video
Huawei holds campus recruitment programme at KUET

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Huawei holds campus recruitment programme at KUET

Huawei holds campus recruitment programme at KUET

Huawei has recently organized a campus recruitment programme at Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET) to give the students an opportunity to work with the leading global ICT infrastructure provider.

Professor Dr. Mostafizur Rahman, Department of ECE; Professor Dr. Saifur Rahman, department of EEE and other faculty members were present at the event from KUET.

 Md. Fara Newas, Senior HR Manager; other HR officials including Omar Heider Masfique Ahmad, Md Khalid Hossain, and Md Taufiqur Rahman from South Asia Public Relations department were also present.

In this regards, Huang Baoxiong, HR Director, Huawei South Asia, shares, "Operation in more than 170 countries and regions allows Huawei to ensure a diversified working environment and an atmosphere to learn and grow.

Huawei has around 200K employees worldwide and it has been always focused on local talent development. We maintain a ratio where 80% employees are recruited locally in Bangladesh and every year we recruit a good chunk of fresh graduates from different universities.

It ensures a very good mix of fresh minds and experts in Huawei. On the other hand, it also enables the fresh graduates to gather advance knowledge and multinational working culture."

Professor Dr. Mostafizur Rahman from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) of KUET said about this initiative, "Huawei is not only the leading ICT equipment and solution provider across the world, but also it maintains a proper dynamic for bringing innovative solutions with its huge investment in research and development and its large team.

 It creates enough opportunity for the local students and talents as well. In line with that effort Huawei has come forward to recruit our students directly from campus and that is definitely appreciable.

Our students have the merit and ambition to always do better in their career. I believe the selected students can contribute this company more to bring more value towards the society and economy."
 
Around 200 students from three departments; namely CSE, EEE & ECE of KUET took part in the written and verbal examination under this campus recruitment process. Qualified students will get the opportunity to join Huawei shortly.

Campus recruitment in Bangladesh is a regular initiative of Huawei. Apart from this, Huawei has also been taking different initiatives such as ICT Skills Competition, Seeds for the Future and ICT Academy to upskill the youth. These initiatives are part of Huawei commitment to build an ICT ecosystem in Bangladesh.




