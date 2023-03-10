800 farmers get AB Bank agri loan via smartcard at Rangunia AB Bank Ltd disbursed Krishi (agricultural) loans under own supervision to small and marginal farmers through smart cards at Rangunia, Chattogram recently.





Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ministry Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP joined the program through digital platform as chief guest.







Dr. Prakash Kanti Chowdhury, Additional Divisional Commissioner, Revenue, Chattogram, Great Freedom Fighter Swajan Kumar Talukder, Chairman, Rangunia Upazila Parishad were present as special guests.







AtaulGoniOsmani, Upazila Executive Officer, Rangunia, SahjahanSikder, Mayor, Rangunia Municipality, Shafiqul Islam, Vice Chairman, Rangunia Upazila Parishad and president of Bangladesh Krishok League, Northern District, Chattogram were present as special guests over and above with Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presiding.







The programme was organized at Advocate Nurussafa Talukder Auditorium, Rangunia, says a press release.Senior officials of AB Bank and local dignitaries were also attended the programme.