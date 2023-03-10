Video
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:46 AM
Three more RMG factories get LEED certification

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Three more RMG factories in Bangladesh have received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for their green initiatives in apparel manufacturing.

Out of these, Energypac Fashions Extension Project in Gazipur Sadar and P.N Composite Limited at Konabari in Gazipur received the platinum-rated certification while Dhaka Garments & Washing Ltd at Dakshin Varnahati, Dhaka received GOLD rated certification from the USGBC, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Talking to BSS, BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel said with the latest developments, Bangladesh's RMG industry now has 192 LEED certified factories with 68 Platinum. Besides, the country currently also has top 8 factories out of first 10 in the world and top 53 factories out of first 100 in the world.

He said out of the 192 LEED certified factories in Bangladesh, some 68 factories have so far received platinum rating, 110 factories received gold rating, some 10 factories got silver rating, while 4 factories received certified rating.

The BGMEA director said the increasing number of LEED certified factories manifest the commitment of the country's RMG industry towards establishing more green factories.

Considering the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, he     said the worldwide scarcity of resources including in energy is quite evident for which Bangladesh needs to ensure optimum utilization of its resources for its benefits.

Rubel said if such positive trend continues, Bangladesh would be able to make more cost-effective and high-end products and thus would be regarded as the safest and best RMG sourcing country.

He said buyers are now gradually becoming more aware and would enquire more in future from where their ordered products are being manufactured and in which method.

"Our efforts for making better items will continue," he added.    �BSS


