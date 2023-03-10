Financial account records posts deficit of $1.19b in 7 months

The country's financial account experienced a deficit of $1.19 billion in July-January of FY23 against a surplus of $8.65 billion at the same period of FY22, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.





The financial account deficit occurs when residents of a country invest in foreign countries more than what foreign investors invest in the country, or when the country borrows from foreign lenders more than what it lends to foreign borrowers, according to experts.





The financial account records the flow of financial assets, including foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and others, between countries.





Masrur Reaz, chairman and founder of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, said the country's financial account had recently been adversely affected by sluggish foreign direct investments and net foreign loans and grants.





He said the negative account might be due to foreign lenders and investors lacking confidence in Bangladesh's economy amid ongoing economic woes.





Furthermore, foreign portfolio investment, a crucial aspect of financial account, has also decreased substantially due to volatile capital market and appreciation of the value of dollar against the local currency taka, he said.





Masrur said the negative financial account indicated a sharp decline in dollar supply, leading to a drop in the country's currency value.





Bangladesh's trade deficit, however, dropped to $13.38 billion in July-January period of FY23 compared with $18.81 billion at the same period in the past financial year 2021-22 due to a fall in imports and various restrictions on imports.







In July-January of FY23, the country's current account deficit declined to $5.03 billion from deficit balance of $10.26 billion at the same period of the previous year as export earnings increased in the period.





A trade deficit refers specifically to a situation where a country imports goods and services more than what it exports, bankers said. It is a narrower measure of a country's trade balance and does not take into account income and transfers, they said.





A negative financial account can be a consequence of a trade deficit or a current account deficit, as the country may need to borrow money or sell assets to finance international transactions, the bankers said.





In the first seven months of FY23, the country's import payments declined slightly by 5.66 per cent to $44.03 billion compared with $46.67 billion at the same period of the previous year, according to the BB data. The trade deficit was $1.08 billion in January 2023 and $1.18 billion in December 2022.





In July-January of FY23, the country's export earnings grew by 9.98 per cent to $30.64 billion compared with that of $27.86 billion in the same period of FY22 due to increased shipments of readymade garment products.





Bankers said the imports had recently declined as banks were declining opening letters of credit for importing raw materials and other products due to a severe dollar crisis in the market.





Since April, the central bank and the government have taken a number of initiatives, including restricting imports of luxury and unnecessary products, to contain imports. The country's trade deficit reached a record high of $33.25 billion in FY22 from $23.78 billion in the previous financial year.