Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:46 AM
TCB's Ramadan commodity sale to continue till April 15

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a wing of the Commerce Ministry to deal with different trades and businesses, has started one and half month long commodity selling programme for one crore lower income families across the country on the occasion of the holy Ramadan.

Under the selling programme, the corporation will sell essential commodities like sugar, lentil, soyabean oil, chickpeas and dates at subsidized rate including the capital in two phases.

While talking to BSS, TCB Chairman Brigadier General M Ariful Hasan said "The programme will be operated in two phases-the first phase has started from March 9 and will be ended on March 30, adding "the second phase will continue till April 15 after beginning on April 1."

In Dhaka city, General Hasan said around 13 lakh TCB card holders from lower income families will get those commodities at subsidized rate.Besides, the programme will be operated all the district headquarters, upazilas and up to union council levels also.

TCB will sell essential commodities in different parts of the country through its dealers and at fixed places in association with the city corporations and district and upazila administrations.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi formally inaugurated the operations of sale of the TCB essentials at a programme in the city on Thursday.

TCB will sell those items collectively in a package rate-where city people can buy a total five items at a cost of Taka 570 while in rural area people can buy only four items excluding the dates at a cost of Taka 470. Regarding the necessity of the programme, a commerce ministry high official condition anonymity said "the initiative will benefit country's lower income people during the month of fasting."

Soybean oil will be available at Taka 110 per litre, sugar at Taka 60 per kilogram (KG), chickpeas at Taka50 perkg, dates at Taka100 per kg  and lentil at Taka 70 per kg.

Each family card holder can buy a maximum of two litres of soybean oil, two KGs of lentils, maximum one kg of sugar and one kg of chickpeas.     �BSS


