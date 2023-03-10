Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India resumes supplying petroleum products to BD

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

After a suspension of three years, Indian Oil Corporation has started supplying refined petroleum products to Bangladesh through ocean-going vessels under a long-term arrangement, sources said.

It already delivered a 33,000-tonne cargo of gasoil, or diesel, containing 0.005 per cent sulfur last week, sources at the state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) said.

This is the first oil supply from India's state-owned entity to Bangladesh after 2020.

Prior to supplying diesel, IndianOil has inked a deal with the BPC to supply around 390,000 tonnes of 0.005 per cent sulfur gasoil, A-1 jet fuel and 95 RON gasoline, or octane, combined until December 2023. Of the total, 330,000 tonnes will be gasoil, 40,000 tonnes jet fuel and 20,000 tonnes 95 RON gasoline.

The Indian firm has already been listed as a long-term oil supplier for Bangladesh and likely to continue supplying oil in future like other listed long-term suppliers.

Earlier, it had supplied around 430,000 tonnes of gasoil, 50,000 tonnes jet fuel and 30,000 tonnes 95 RON gasoline during the July-December period in 2020 after winning a tender.

The BPC also imported around 400,000 tonnes of gasoil from the Indian state corporation during fiscal year 2005-06.

Meanwhile, the maiden cross-country oil pipeline, known as India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, also commenced its test run on Wednesday and would continue for a week before its formal launching slated for March 18, said sources.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina are expected to inaugurate the operations of the pipeline jointly through videoconferencing, they said. Bangladesh is also all set to import gasoil via the pipeline connecting the two countries from around mid-March.

The pipeline stretches 125 km through Bangladesh and 5 km through India, passing through Panchagarh, Nilphamari and Dinajpur to the Parbatipur oil storage facility in Bangladesh.

Currently, Bangladesh imports around 80,000 tonnes of gasoil from the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), another Indian company, via the West Bengal Railway and then the Bangladesh Railway to Parbatipur oil depot in the country's north.

The country will have to continue importing diesel through railways until this year's end as construction work of several tank terminals at Parbatipur is not yet completed.

Once the cross-border pipeline begins its full operation, Bangladesh will cease importing gasoil from India by railway, said the BPC official. Officials said the BPC has projected to import around 7.69 million tonnes of refined products during January to December 2023, up 18.30% from the last calendar year's revised projection.

It has projected to import around 5.31 million tonnes of 0.005 per cent sulfur gasoil, 700,000 tonnes of Jet A-1 fuel, 600,800 tonnes of 95 RON gasoline, 900,000 tonnes of high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 per cent sulfur and 180,000 tonnes of 0.5 per cent sulfur marine fuel during January to December period of 2023, said a BPC official.

The BPC will source around half of its total refined oils through the international tendering system and the remaining half through government-to-government negotiations with state-run oil suppliers from across the world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to buy 25,000 tonnes of sugar, 2.20cr litres soybean oil
FBCCI's flagship Business Summit-2023 opens in city tomorrow
Heifer for empowering women smallholder farmers in BD
BD manpower exports rise in Jan, Feb
TCB starts selling essentials at subsidized price ahead of Ramadan
BD for speedy implementation of BIMSTEC Free Trade Area
‘Most Mongla, Shyamnagar people at risk of forced displacement’
Metlife among world’s most admired companies: Fortune


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft