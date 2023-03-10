BD cement export earnings rise by 50pc to $8.13m in July-Feb

Bangladesh has reported 49.7 per cent year on year (YoY) growth in cement export earnings to $8.13 million in the first eight months (July to February) in the financial year 2022-23.





This compares to $5.43 million in the same period a year earlier. According to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), this figure also includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. Most of the cement exports were shipped to neighbouring countries.







For the full financial year 2022-23, ending June 30, 2023, Bangladesh has set an cement export revenue target of $11 million, up from the $9.57 million earned in the same period in the previous year. This would translate to YoY growth of 15 per cent, according to the EPB.







Bangladesh's total merchandise exports revenue, including cement, reached $37 billion in July to February in the current financial year.





This export earnings were 9.56 per cent up from the export earnings of $33.84 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.