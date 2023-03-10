BD welcomes WB President-designate Ajay Banga

Bangladesh has endorsed the United States' nominee Ajay Banga for the position of President of the World Bank Group as a reflection of long standing friendship and cooperation between Dhaka and Washington.





Bangladesh believes that Banga's vast experience would positively contribute to the works and the future of the World Bank Group, said a foreign ministry's press release on Tuesday.





"Bangladesh looks forward to working closely with Banga as the future President of the World Bank Group, with a view to further taking forward the mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and the World Bank, as well as to enhance World Bank's contribution at the global level," said the release.







The World Bank plays a critical role in the socio-economic development of many developing countries, including Bangladesh, it added.