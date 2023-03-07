Video
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023
Six killed in separate road accidents

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

At least six people died on Monday in three separate road accidents in Tarash of Sirajganj, Fakirhat of Bagerhat and Manda in Naogaon districts, according to our correspondents.

Three college students were killed after a truck crashed their motorcycle at Tarash upazila in Sirajganj district on Monday morning. Deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 20, son of Barek Sarker of Belkuchi upazila, Siam Ahmed, 22, son of Monayem Hossain of Chanpur village of Natore Sadar upazila and Sujon, 20, son of Helal Uddin of Rajshahi's Puthiya upazila.

Alamgir was a student of Nawab Siraj-Ud-Dowla Government College and the others were students of Natore City College. They were heading toward Natore from Sirajganj on their bike. An unknown truck crashed their bike while it reached Mannan Nagar area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway at 7:00am.

They died on the scene. Police recovered the bodies, Hatikumrul Highway Police Station OC Badrul Kabir said.

In a road accident at Fakirhat upazila in Bagerhat district, two people were killed on Monday morning.
The identities of the deceased were not known immediately.

Locals said a sand-laden truck was standing on the side of the highway due to a mechanical fault in Chairman Intersection area of the upazila. At that time, a fish-laden truck hit the standing truck from behind.

Two people died on the spot, Fakirhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Alimuzzaman confirmed the matter.

A woman was killed after being crushed by a tractor at Manda upazila in Naogaon district on Monday morning. The victim was identified as Amena Begum, 55, a resident of Mirpur village under Ganeshpur union of the upazila.

Witnesses said Amena Begum was crossing the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway at Nilkuthi junction at around 11 am. At that time, a motorcycle hit Amena Begum and she fell on the road. Meanwhile, a speeding sand-laden tractor from behind hit her and ran away, leaving her injured.

Later, locals rescued Amena and took to Manda Upazila Health Complex where she died.

Manda Police Station Sub-Inspector Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.


