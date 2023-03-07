No one will be called for discussion over elections: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said that no one would be called for discussion regarding the upcoming elections.



He said this while talking with reporters at Secretariat.



When asked whether there is any discussion to bring BNP to the election, Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Whatever we do, we do it openly. Democracy is not a backdoor negotiation. The discussion will be open. But I don't see that chance yet. We are not calling anyone for discussion. This kind of crisis is not new in our country, keeping the elections ahead."



"The dark cloud had thickened, but it also passed. I am an optimistic person and I think this crisis will end," he added.



Quader said, "Nothing has happened in Bangladesh for which there we have to support any alternative proposal to change the existing constitution. We will not compromise on the constitutional question under any circumstances. The solution must be found within the constitution."



"We will not accept any offer beyond the constitution. Elections will be held here in the same way as in other countries of the world. The Election Commission will be empowered during the elections. Then the election will be conducted under the commission. They will conduct the election from within the

constitution," he added.



Regarding BNP the AL General Secretary said, "What is their position? Their position is not to go to power. Their position is to remove Sheikh Hasina. It is not their goal to go to power. BNP has only one goal, to remove Sheikh Hasina from power."



BNP movement and economic crisis, which is the biggest challenge? In this regard, Quader said, "The movement of BNP is not as loud as it is announced. Because they were hoping for a mass uprising, but now they are in silent march. Looking at the speed of their movement, it is clear that they did not get the participation of the people as much as they expected."



"No mass movement is possible without people's participation. There was a movement mainly with their leaders and activists. I do not see their movement as a challenge. We will deal with their political programme politically," he added.



He said, "There is an economic crisis. It's a challenge. The Russia-Ukraine war shows no signs of stopping soon. The Western ban is still ongoing. As a result, there is a crisis all over the world."



"The government is making every effort. Handling the situation here is a challenge. Our people are very patient. People have confidence in the government's sincere efforts to protect people's lives, so there is no danger of an uprising. People did not participate even though the opposition party instigated it," AL General Secretary added.

