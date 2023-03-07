Govt has started old game of scaring away opposition: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday, "Awami League government has filled up all the jails in the country by imprisoning opposition political leaders and activists implicating them in fabricated cases."



Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "The government has restarted its old game of arresting, filing fabricated cases and using the police to harass and suppress opposition parties' leaders and activists. Using partisan judiciary they are refusing bails to political leaders."



"Our leaders including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP Swechhasebok Dal Secretary Mir Sharafat Ali Shofu, former Juba Dal Secterary Saiful Alam Nirab, Central Jubadal Executive Committee Secretary Yousuf Bin Jalal Kalu are still in jail due to the government's vengeance ," said Fakhrul.



He said, "The fascist, dictatorial government is spreading fear all around by torturing and persecuting the leaders and activists of opposition parties including BNP, so that no one dares to raise voice against the government."



"The government helps their people to launder money and increase burden of the loan on the people." he said, adding "An unknown panic and fear spread among the people of the country. The people do not know what will happen in the near future."



Fakhrul said, "History testifies that without public support no fascist government can prolong their misrule. The downfall of the Awami League is also imminent, because people of Bangladesh will not hesitate to sacrifice to restore their voting rights and democracy in Bangladesh."



He urged BNP leaders and activists and the people to get re-united to protest against the Awami League government's misrule and restore democracy and elected government in the country.



