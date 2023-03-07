Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt has started old game of scaring away opposition: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday, "Awami League government has filled up all the jails in the country by imprisoning opposition political leaders and activists implicating them in fabricated cases."

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "The government has restarted its old game of arresting, filing fabricated cases and using the police to harass and suppress opposition parties' leaders and activists. Using partisan judiciary they are refusing bails to political leaders."

"Our leaders including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP Swechhasebok Dal Secretary Mir Sharafat Ali Shofu,  former Juba Dal Secterary Saiful Alam Nirab, Central Jubadal Executive Committee Secretary Yousuf Bin Jalal Kalu are still in jail due to the government's vengeance ," said Fakhrul.

He said, "The fascist, dictatorial government is spreading fear all around by torturing and persecuting the leaders and activists of opposition parties including BNP, so that no one dares to raise voice against the government."

"The government helps their people to launder money and increase burden of the loan on the people." he said, adding "An unknown panic and fear spread among the people of the country. The people do not know what will happen in the near future."

Fakhrul said, "History testifies that without public support no fascist government can prolong their misrule. The downfall of the Awami League is also imminent, because people of Bangladesh will not hesitate to   sacrifice to restore their voting rights and democracy in Bangladesh."  

He urged BNP leaders and activists and the people to get re-united  to  protest against the Awami League government's misrule and restore democracy and elected government in the country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six killed in separate road accidents
No one will be called for discussion over elections: Quader
Govt has started old game of scaring away opposition: Fakhrul
Gender gap at work far worse than expected: UN
12 still in hospital
BD seeks Dhaka-Doha business forum for economic partnership
3-member panel to probe Rohingya camp fire
Trade deficit narrows by 29pc in one year


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft