Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:11 PM
Home Front Page

3-member panel to probe Rohingya camp fire

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, Mar 6: A seven-member probe committee led by Cox's Bazar's Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Abu Sufian was formed on Monday to find out the causes of the fire incident at Balukhali Rohingya camps in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar and identify those responsible for the incident.

The committee will comprise representatives from Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's office, Fire Service, APBn, police and other agencies concerned working in the Rohingya camps.

ADM Abu Sufian said the committee will have to submit the investigation report in the next three days.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said the rehabilitation work for 12,000 Rohingya people, who were affected during the fire, has started since Monday morning.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) will build temporary homes for the homeless Rohingyas while the United Nations agency WFP is providing emergency food assistance.

A team is working to identify the estimated extent of the damage caused by the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

Mizanur Rahman said five medical teams are providing services to the Rohingyas at the site, where 90 community health workers are also working.

District administration, police APBn and other agencies concerned have already visited the spot on Monday morning to investigate the fire incident. Rohingyas at the camps claimed that the fire incident was an act of sabotage.

On Sunday, a devastating fire broke out at a house of Block-B at Camp-11 at Balukhali and soon spread to three other camps. The fire was doused after three hours of frantic effort by the fire fighters and locals.

Around 12,000 Rohingyas have been affected as 2,000 houses were gutted by the fire.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at the Rohingya camp on March 22, 2021. Eleven people died and 500 injured and 9,000 shanties gutted during the incident.


