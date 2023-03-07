Trade deficit narrows by 29pc in one year

Reduction in opening letters of credit (LCs) and higher remittance inflow together with export earnings has reduced Bangladesh's trade deficit by 29 per cent year-on year.



According to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics trade deficit during July-January in the current fiscal stood at $13.39 billion, or $5.42 billion or 29 per cent lower over the corresponding period of the last fiscal's $18.81 billion.



On the other it widened by $1 billion in January to $13.39 billion from $12.30 billion in December last year.



The country's export earnings in first seven months of the current fiscal was $30.64 billion compared to imports worth $44.01 billion.



The current account deficit also narrowed by over 50 per cent year-on-year.



The BB data shows during July-January of the previous fiscal current account deficit was $10 billion which fell to $5 billion during the corresponding period of the current fiscal.



During the same period remittance inflow grew by $500 million to $12.45 billion from $11.94 billion in first seven months of the previous fiscal.



On the other hand financial account stands at 7 fold negative to (-) $2 billion which during July-January of the previous fiscal was (+) $8.7billion.



The overall balance of payment stands more than 3 fold negative to (-) $7.39 billion in July-January this fiscal which was $(-) 2 billion in the same period of the last fiscal.



When contacted a senior BB official said that due the government's strict control over opening LCs trade deficit and current account deficit narrowed in first seven months of the current fiscal compared to what was during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



He said rising inflow of remittance and export earnings played a positive role.



A senior private commercial bank official said with the remitters are getting better payments and exporters are getting higher prices remitters were encouraged to remit more and exporters to repatriating their earnings.



He said due to slow grow in foreign direct investments financial account deficits were widening.



He said to avail the IMF loan Bangladesh has to increase its foreign currency reserve in the central bank, so it is still important to encourage foreign exchange earnings and control opening LCs.



As per the latest BB balance of payment data the reserve in July-January this fiscal stood at $32 billion, enough to pay 5.3 months import bills.



The reserve with the BB during July-January last fiscal was $45 billion dropping to $ 13 billion in a single fiscal.

