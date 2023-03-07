Video
BNP, Jammat involved in Panchagarh violence: Kamal

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Monday said that the involvement of BNP and Jamaat was found in the recent clash between the followers of Ahmadia Muslim Community and local people in Panchagarh, a northern district of the country.

"The leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat went there to resist the 'Salana Jalsha' of Ahmadia community. They have tried to resist them by vandalizing and setting fire at their houses. At one stage, they have also vandalized and set fire at the programme venue. During the clash, a follower of Ahmadia Muslims died and several more were injured," Kamal said, adding, "A Shibir leader who went there to resist the programme was also injured and died later in hospital while undergoing treatment."

While briefing media at the ministry conference room after the Law and Order Situation Meeting on Genocide Day and Independence and National Day to be observed on March 25 and 26 this year.

In response to a query on Panchagarh incident, the Minister said, "A total of seven cases were filed regarding the incident and 82 people were arrested. Of those, a person was identified as Fazle Rabbi, a local BNP leader. During interrogation, he admitted that they went there to postpone the programme. He was leading from behind."

Praising the law enforcement agencies for their patience dealing with the incident of Friday in Panchagarh, Kamal said, "The law enforcement agencies dealt the incident with patience. The now situation is almost normal. The actions would now be taken following the cases."

"We are investigating that if there is any failure of the police. A probe body was formed. Necessary actions will be taken, if there was any negligence of the law enforcement agencies. Nobody would be spared," he warned.

Regarding the fire incident at Rohingya camp of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar, he said, "Some people are claiming that it's an incident of sabotage. We are probing the matter whether it's sabotage or not. Was there any conspiracy behind the incident? Following the probe report, necessary actions would be taken."

In the Sunday's fire incident, some 2,000 shanties were burnt in three Rohingya camps of 9, 10 and 11.

"But, you know that all families of Rohingya camps cook using cylinder gas. Despite having fire service units in the nearby places, nothing could be done in case of fire incidents," he added.

Regarding rehabilitation of the fire victim Rohingyas, Kamal said, "We are working to rehabilitate them. They were given temporary shelters there. We have adequate arrangement in Bhashanchar in Hatiya.

 Those who are interested have option to go to Bhashanchar."

The Minister also warned of taking actions against those who are involved in spreading propaganda and rumours across the country.

He also elaborated the total security plan for the March 25 and 26 programme including the arrangement for Savar Monument in Dhaka and programmes in other places.


