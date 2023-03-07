Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IFC to provide Tk 1,500cr loan to GP

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Shaikh Shahrukh


International Finance Corporation (IFC) will provide loan assistance of Tk 1,500 crore to Grameen-phone.

Recently Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commissions (BTRC) approved an application of Grameenphone on this regard in commission meeting.

According to BTRC sources, an application from Grameenphone of taking loan came to BTRC about few months ago.  Based on that application, the matter was raised in the BTRC meeting recently.
 
Later, the BTRC approved the loan without keeping license collateral and without disrupting customer service. It is also mentioned that the terms of the loan will be determined by the lender and the borrower company.

Meanwhile, Grameen-phone's loan from IFC has given rise to many discussions in the entire telecommunication sector. Why did this company with an investment of Tk 32,000 crores suddenly have to take a loan?

Apart from this, in which sector the company will spend the loan money, the question has also arisen.  According to Grameenphone's latest financial report published in October, the total revenue for the first 9 months of 2022 (January-September) was TK 11,286.75 crore.

As such, taking average revenue of about Tk 3,762 crores per quarter, the annual amount stands at more than Tk 15,000 crores.

Earlier, since its inception in 1997, Grameenphone has been invested by its main investor, Telenor.

Even no other service provider in the telecom sector was seen applying for such a loan earlier.

According to a reliable source related to the telecommunication sector, companies in the telecommunication sector including Grameenphone had to face fines and complications related to payment of taxes at various times.  

For example, three private mobile operators have finally lost a long legal battle over payment of nearly two and a half thousand crore taka owed to the National Board of Revenue and BTRC. So they have to pay the money owed. For this reason, the main investors of these companies are thinking that it is safe to invest with low interest loans from companies like IFC instead of investing directly from their own funds.

When asked, Grameenphone Head of Communication Khairul Bashar said, "GP always evaluates its financing options from both local and international sources. Besides, GP wouldn't comment to any specific market rumours."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six killed in separate road accidents
No one will be called for discussion over elections: Quader
Govt has started old game of scaring away opposition: Fakhrul
Gender gap at work far worse than expected: UN
12 still in hospital
BD seeks Dhaka-Doha business forum for economic partnership
3-member panel to probe Rohingya camp fire
Trade deficit narrows by 29pc in one year


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft