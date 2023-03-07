IFC to provide Tk 1,500cr loan to GP



International Finance Corporation (IFC) will provide loan assistance of Tk 1,500 crore to Grameen-phone.



Recently Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commissions (BTRC) approved an application of Grameenphone on this regard in commission meeting.



According to BTRC sources, an application from Grameenphone of taking loan came to BTRC about few months ago. Based on that application, the matter was raised in the BTRC meeting recently.



Later, the BTRC approved the loan without keeping license collateral and without disrupting customer service. It is also mentioned that the terms of the loan will be determined by the lender and the borrower company.



Meanwhile, Grameen-phone's loan from IFC has given rise to many discussions in the entire telecommunication sector. Why did this company with an investment of Tk 32,000 crores suddenly have to take a loan?



Apart from this, in which sector the company will spend the loan money, the question has also arisen. According to Grameenphone's latest financial report published in October, the total revenue for the first 9 months of 2022 (January-September) was TK 11,286.75 crore.



As such, taking average revenue of about Tk 3,762 crores per quarter, the annual amount stands at more than Tk 15,000 crores.



Earlier, since its inception in 1997, Grameenphone has been invested by its main investor, Telenor.



Even no other service provider in the telecom sector was seen applying for such a loan earlier.



According to a reliable source related to the telecommunication sector, companies in the telecommunication sector including Grameenphone had to face fines and complications related to payment of taxes at various times.



For example, three private mobile operators have finally lost a long legal battle over payment of nearly two and a half thousand crore taka owed to the National Board of Revenue and BTRC. So they have to pay the money owed. For this reason, the main investors of these companies are thinking that it is safe to invest with low interest loans from companies like IFC instead of investing directly from their own funds.



When asked, Grameenphone Head of Communication Khairul Bashar said, "GP always evaluates its financing options from both local and international sources. Besides, GP wouldn't comment to any specific market rumours."



