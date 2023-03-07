Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Historic 7th March today

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Staff Correspondent

Historic 7th March today

Historic 7th March today

'March 7' is a landmark day in the history of Bangladesh. The eyes of people of this soil were looking forward to a forefinger on that day in 1971. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the country's indirect independence through his landmark speech of March 7.

The nation is set to observe the historic March 7 today commemorating the landmark speech of Father of the Nation.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised the historic speech as part of the world's documentary heritage on October 30 in 2017 as Bangabandhu inspired Bangalis to prepare for the Liberation War.

It has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by UNESCO.

On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally at the then Race Course Maidan -now Suhrawardy Udyan-in Dhaka directed freedom-loving Bangalis to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces.

In the 19-minute extempore speech before millions of people of the then East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal term said, "We shed blood, we are ready to shed more blood, people of this country shall be freed, InshAllah!"

"Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram [The struggle this time is a struggle for emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence]", Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangali of all times, declared in a thunderous voice at the rally.

The people were overwhelmed and imbued with the spirit of Bangabandhu's unparalleled speech of independence regarded only as comparable with the Gettysburg Address of slain US President Abraham Lincoln.

The whole nation responded spontaneously to Bangabandhu's call with the thunderous slogan -"Bir Bangali Astra Dharo, Bangladesh Swadhin Karo [Brave Bangalis take up arms and free Bangladesh from occupation]."

Marking the day, different socio-cultural and political organisations, student and professional bodies have drawn up elaborate programmes, including laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions.

The government has made national flag hoisting at all public and private buildings in the country and its diplomatic missions abroad compulsory on the historic March 7.

Marking the day, a discussion and cultural programme will be held at Osmani Memorial auditorium in the capital. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs will arrange the programme while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will be chief guest and Cultural Affairs Minister KM Khalid Babu will chair the programme.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to observe the historic March 7 in a befitting manner.

Marking the day, AL will hoist national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices across the country including the central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 6:30am.

The party will give homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at 8:00am on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32, said a press release from the party.

A discussion will be arranged at the Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium by central Awami League at 3:00pm. AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain MP will chair the discussion.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations will broadcast and telecast special programmes while national dailies will bring out special supplements marking the auspicious occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six killed in separate road accidents
No one will be called for discussion over elections: Quader
Govt has started old game of scaring away opposition: Fakhrul
Gender gap at work far worse than expected: UN
12 still in hospital
BD seeks Dhaka-Doha business forum for economic partnership
3-member panel to probe Rohingya camp fire
Trade deficit narrows by 29pc in one year


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft