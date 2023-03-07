

Historic 7th March today



The nation is set to observe the historic March 7 today commemorating the landmark speech of Father of the Nation.



The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised the historic speech as part of the world's documentary heritage on October 30 in 2017 as Bangabandhu inspired Bangalis to prepare for the Liberation War.



It has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by UNESCO.



On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally at the then Race Course Maidan -now Suhrawardy Udyan-in Dhaka directed freedom-loving Bangalis to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces.



In the 19-minute extempore speech before millions of people of the then East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal term said, "We shed blood, we are ready to shed more blood, people of this country shall be freed, InshAllah!"



"Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram [The struggle this time is a struggle for emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence]", Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangali of all times, declared in a thunderous voice at the rally.



The people were overwhelmed and imbued with the spirit of Bangabandhu's unparalleled speech of independence regarded only as comparable with the Gettysburg Address of slain US President Abraham Lincoln.



The whole nation responded spontaneously to Bangabandhu's call with the thunderous slogan -"Bir Bangali Astra Dharo, Bangladesh Swadhin Karo [Brave Bangalis take up arms and free Bangladesh from occupation]."



Marking the day, different socio-cultural and political organisations, student and professional bodies have drawn up elaborate programmes, including laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions.



The government has made national flag hoisting at all public and private buildings in the country and its diplomatic missions abroad compulsory on the historic March 7.



Marking the day, a discussion and cultural programme will be held at Osmani Memorial auditorium in the capital. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs will arrange the programme while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will be chief guest and Cultural Affairs Minister KM Khalid Babu will chair the programme.



Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to observe the historic March 7 in a befitting manner.



Marking the day, AL will hoist national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices across the country including the central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 6:30am.



The party will give homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at 8:00am on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32, said a press release from the party.



A discussion will be arranged at the Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium by central Awami League at 3:00pm. AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain MP will chair the discussion.



Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations will broadcast and telecast special programmes while national dailies will bring out special supplements marking the auspicious occasion.



'March 7' is a landmark day in the history of Bangladesh. The eyes of people of this soil were looking forward to a forefinger on that day in 1971. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the country's indirect independence through his landmark speech of March 7.The nation is set to observe the historic March 7 today commemorating the landmark speech of Father of the Nation.The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised the historic speech as part of the world's documentary heritage on October 30 in 2017 as Bangabandhu inspired Bangalis to prepare for the Liberation War.It has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by UNESCO.On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally at the then Race Course Maidan -now Suhrawardy Udyan-in Dhaka directed freedom-loving Bangalis to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces.In the 19-minute extempore speech before millions of people of the then East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal term said, "We shed blood, we are ready to shed more blood, people of this country shall be freed, InshAllah!""Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram [The struggle this time is a struggle for emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence]", Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangali of all times, declared in a thunderous voice at the rally.The people were overwhelmed and imbued with the spirit of Bangabandhu's unparalleled speech of independence regarded only as comparable with the Gettysburg Address of slain US President Abraham Lincoln.The whole nation responded spontaneously to Bangabandhu's call with the thunderous slogan -"Bir Bangali Astra Dharo, Bangladesh Swadhin Karo [Brave Bangalis take up arms and free Bangladesh from occupation]."Marking the day, different socio-cultural and political organisations, student and professional bodies have drawn up elaborate programmes, including laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions.The government has made national flag hoisting at all public and private buildings in the country and its diplomatic missions abroad compulsory on the historic March 7.Marking the day, a discussion and cultural programme will be held at Osmani Memorial auditorium in the capital. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs will arrange the programme while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will be chief guest and Cultural Affairs Minister KM Khalid Babu will chair the programme.Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to observe the historic March 7 in a befitting manner.Marking the day, AL will hoist national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices across the country including the central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 6:30am.The party will give homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at 8:00am on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32, said a press release from the party.A discussion will be arranged at the Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium by central Awami League at 3:00pm. AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain MP will chair the discussion.Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations will broadcast and telecast special programmes while national dailies will bring out special supplements marking the auspicious occasion.