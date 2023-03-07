Shab-e-Barat tonight

The ceremonial Islamic festival of Shab-e-Barat falls on the night of Tuesday, March 7. The devout Muslims will observe the Shab-e-Barat and pray and keep wakeful vigil, for this is when Allah Almighty opens the door to forgiveness and showers blessings, calling out to true seekers.



The Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban. The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country with due religious fervour and devotion.



Muslims offer special prayers, recite the Quran, and take part in other religious rituals.



Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their 'rizq' (livelihood) for the next year.



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted all Muslims of the country and elsewhere across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.



The Muslim devotees will spend the night at mosques and homes offering prayers, reciting from the holy Quran and seeking blessings to Allah for long life, peace, progress and happiness for themselves, their families, relatives and friends as well nation and the Muslim Ummah.



On the night, the devotees across the country will visit graves and pray for their beloved ones seeking their eternal peace. Many people will also visit Mazars and shrines all over the country.



Many families will prepare traditional foods like handmade rice-bread, beef and halua (a kind of dessert made usually from semolina, carrot, chickpea or papaya) both in rural and urban areas across the country.



They will distribute food and sweets among the neighbours and the poor. Besides, food and money will be distributed among the destitute people on the occasion.



A good number of Muslims will observe fast on the following day.



On this occasion, the Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out programmes at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The Foundation will hold religious sermons (Waz) and doa-mahfils titled 'Importance and Significance of The holy Shab-e-Barat'at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Tuesday after Maghrib and Esha prayers.



To prevent Covid-19 infections, all Muslims are requested to participate in the programme in accordance with proper hygiene rules.



Besides, religious sermons highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at various mosques after Maghrib prayers alongside holding while special munajat after Esha prayers in the country.



Wednesday will be a public holiday on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.



