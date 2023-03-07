Sitakunda remains a death trap with ship breaking yard, chemical plants

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 6: Sitakunda, one of the most densely established industrial zone of the country, still remains a death trap claiming lives of hundreds of workers and residents.



According to Chattogram district administration sources, over 300 industries, all hazardous category establishments over nearly 300 square kilometre areas of the coastal upazila of the country.



Sources said, a total of 126 ship breaking yards, over 20 LPG Plant, 3 container Depot, 6 Oxygen plants and over 150 heavy and small industries including both public, private and several chemical plants.



As per environment law, most of those industries have been marked as red category, means hazardous and environmentally dangerous.



Several departments of the government like, environment, explosive, fire and defence service including the local administrations have continued their efforts to bring those hazardous industries under safety plan. But most of the time, they became failure.



But the local environment, district administration and fire service department so far claimed that they became successful in bringing the one third industries under secured and safe zone. While most of the industries still remain out of safety network.



As a result, most of the valuable lives of innocent workers even the local residents have been losing every year.



Different social organisations alleged that over thousand people had died within the past few years due to accidents in Ship Breaking yard and other hazardous industries of the locality.



The Ship breaking yard situated over 20 miles along the coast of Bay of Bengal extending from Sitakunda to Fouzderhat is still remained as a death trap for the workers engaged in the yard.



According to newspaper reports, it is clearly proved that the workers in the ship yard begin their work with a death warrant as they meet the end of their life at any moment. There are reports of death in every month even in every week.