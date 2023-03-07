Video
Qatar Foundation Chair Moza meets PM

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

DOHA, Mar 6: Co-founder and Chairperson of the Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday here.

Different issues including education and healthcare were discussed in the meeting held in the foundation headquarters in Doha.

In the meeting, Sheikha Moza praised Hasina for her outstanding leadership to ensure the wellbeing of 170 million people of Bangladesh, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen while briefing reporters.
 
"You (Sheikh Hasina) have achieved incredible success," Moza was quoted as saying by Momen.

In this context, the PM said she works for the people. "It was my father's dream. I am trying to fulfil his dream. I have not done anything extraordinary," she was quoted as saying by the foreign minister.

Moza wanted to know what Bangladesh is doing for women and children.

Then the PM focused on her government's different steps taken for education and health sectors, particularly establishment of community clinics, providing scholarships, stipends and free textbooks for the students to spread education.

She said various trainings are being given for human resource development.

In the meeting, the activities run in Bangladesh with the fund of the Qatar Foundation also came up for the discussion.

The Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development is a state-led non-profit organisation in Qatar, founded in 1995 by then-emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his wife Moza bint Nasser.    �UNB


