Legal notice served to reduce hajj package at Tk 4 lakh

A legal notice was served on Monday asking the government to reduce the cost of the hajj package within Tk 4 lakh per pilgrim instead of Tk 6.83 lakh.



Advocate Ashraf-Uz-Zaman, a Supreme Court lawyer and chief coordinator of the Al-Quran Study Centre, sent the legal notice to the religious affairs ministry asking it to refix the hajj package within seven days at Tk 4 lakh per pilgrim. Legal action would be taken against the ministry if it fails to re-fix the hajj expense in seven days, the notice threatened.



According to the notice, the ministry on February 2 this year announced the hajj package, in which the Bangladesh government and Saudi Arabian government set Tk 6,83,015 per pilgrim as the cost. Most of the points of the circulated package are very unreasonable and beyond the reach of general people, the notice said.



It was also mentioned that the religious affairs ministry mentioned the airfare to be Tk 1,97,797 whereas the current fare is Tk 76,000 to 1,10,000 on the Bangladesh-Saudi-Bangladesh route. Every year, both governments compel the pilgrims to purchase air tickets from Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Saudi Airlines to give illegal benefits to these airlines, the notice read.

